Nearly a decade after their relationship ended, Ricky Álvarez has returned to the spotlight following reports that he and Ariana Grande have rekindled their romance.

According to multiple entertainment outlets, the former couple are giving love another chance after years of remaining close friends, with sources saying they are taking things 'very slowly.' Here are 10 photos of Álvarez amid reports that he and Grande have rekindled their romance nearly a decade after their split.

Ariana and Ricky's Romance Reignited

According to People, Grande and Álvarez have quietly reconnected romantically but are approaching the relationship with caution.

A source told the publication that the pair's enduring friendship since their 2016 split has allowed them to rebuild their relationship on a foundation of trust and familiarity.

'He has such great, positive energy, makes her laugh, and she enjoys spending time with him,' the insider said.

The source added that Grande has always felt she can 'be herself' around Álvarez and enjoys their shared 'smart, dry sense of humour.' Neither is rushing into anything serious, choosing instead to let the relationship develop naturally.

The reported reunion comes after Grande's split from Ethan Slater. Neither Grande nor Álvarez has publicly commented on the reports.

Public Outings Sparked Speculation

Read more '2016 Is So Back!': Ariana Grande Intensify Dating Rumours With Ex Ricky Ricky Álvarez After Fourth of July Grocery Run '2016 Is So Back!': Ariana Grande Intensify Dating Rumours With Ex Ricky Ricky Álvarez After Fourth of July Grocery Run

Although reports of the rekindled romance only recently emerged, the pair had quietly fuelled speculation through a series of public appearances.

Álvarez was first spotted with Grande in Austin, Texas, ahead of her birthday celebrations, and later attended one of her concerts.

They were later photographed grocery shopping in Florida before spending the Fourth of July with Grande's family, further fuelling rumours that they had rekindled their relationship.

Speculation reached new heights during Grande's Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center, where she changed the 'Thank U, Next' lyric from 'Wrote some songs about Ricky, now I listen and laugh' to 'Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back.' Fans viewed the revised lyric as her strongest public nod yet to the reported reunion.

Ariana Grande changes Ricky’s lyric during “thank u next” at the ‘eternal sunshine’ tour in Brooklyn:



“Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back” pic.twitter.com/0lOlbpyJzm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2026

The Brooklyn performance followed two earlier lyric changes during the tour. Grande first sang, 'They still kinda slap,' before later changing the line to, 'I know he still got my back,' at her birthday concert.

While neither she nor Álvarez has publicly addressed the reports, the evolving lyrics have added to growing speculation surrounding the pair's relationship.

Ariana and Ricky's Decade-Long Connection

Grande and Álvarez first met in 2015 while he was working as one of her dancers during the Honeymoon Tour. They began dating that year before ending their relationship amicably in 2016.

Unlike many celebrity break-ups, the pair remained close friends and continued supporting one another both personally and professionally.

Grande also made it clear there was no lingering resentment after their split. In her song 'Thank U, Next,' the lyrics about Álvarez were widely interpreted as an affectionate reflection on their relationship.

Álvarez even responded with good humour after the song's release, writing on social media: 'These songs slap. You're welcome.'

Who Is Ricky Álvarez?

While many fans first recognised Álvarez as Grande's former boyfriend, he has built a successful career in the entertainment industry.

After starting as one of her backing dancers, he transitioned into photography, creative direction and choreography while continuing to collaborate on projects within Grande's creative circle.

With reports suggesting the former couple are giving their relationship another chance nearly 10 years after their split, Álvarez has once again become one of pop music's most talked-about figures.