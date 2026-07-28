Singer-songwriter and actress Ariana Grande has launched legal action against two unidentified individuals she alleges were responsible for hacking private accounts belonging to her close collaborators, leading to the theft and widespread circulation of dozens of unreleased songs and other confidential material.

According to a complaint filed on 27 July, the singer claims the alleged cyber-attacks caused 'irreparable harm' to her career and artistic work while also allowing the defendants to profit from stolen content sold on the dark web.

The lawsuit marks one of the most significant legal steps taken by the pop star against music leaks and digital piracy, as she seeks to identify the individuals behind years of unauthorised releases that she says undermined her ability to control her own creative output.

Hackers Allegedly Stole 45 Unreleased Songs

According to the complaint, Grande alleges the unidentified defendants hacked 'various personal digital accounts of photographers and producers who have worked closely' with her, gaining access to confidential files related to her music and creative process.

The lawsuit claims the alleged hackers stole unreleased songs, photographs, video recordings and audio files that were never intended for public release.

Grande's legal team argues the material was unlawfully obtained, distributed and exploited without her knowledge or consent.

Among the most striking allegations is that 45 unreleased Ariana Grande songs were hacked, stolen and leaked during 2023 alone.

The complaint further claims that hundreds of similar leaks involving the singer have occurred since she made her music debut in 2011.

Grande argues the repeated leaks deprived her of control over when and how her work reached audiences, causing lasting damage to both her career and intellectual property.

Stolen Content Sold on Dark Web

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The complaint also alleges the defendants profited from the stolen material by selling Grande's personal data and creative content on the dark web for significant sums of money.

Her legal team describes the alleged activity as 'unlawful and egregious theft, dissemination, and exploitation of unreleased content,' arguing the defendants benefited financially from work that belonged exclusively to the artist.

The case highlights growing concerns within the music industry over cybercrime targeting high-profile performers.

Unreleased music, private recordings and behind-the-scenes content have increasingly become valuable targets for hackers, often spreading rapidly across file-sharing platforms and social media once leaked.

Artist Seeks To Identify Anonymous Defendants

The lawsuit names the alleged hackers as 'John Does' because their identities remain unknown.

One of the primary goals of the legal action is to uncover who was responsible for the alleged hacking campaign.

According to a source close to Grande, the lawsuit is also intended to discourage future attacks against artists whose unreleased work is stolen and distributed without permission.

The source added that artists deserve the right to decide how and when their creative work is shared with the public, saying the theft and unauthorised distribution of creative material should not be tolerated.

Ariana Grande Previously Warned Music Leakers

Grande had previously signalled that she intended to take a tougher stance against those responsible for leaking her music.

During an appearance on The Zach Sang Show while promoting Eternal Sunshine, she addressed the leak of 'Fantasize,' an unreleased track that spread widely online in 2023 despite originally being written for a television project rather than one of her own albums.

Referring to those responsible, Grande joked: 'I'll see you in jail. Literally,' before describing the individuals behind the leak as 'pirates, crooks, illegal!'

Her latest lawsuit represents the clearest indication yet that those earlier comments were more than an expression of frustration over leaked material.

By pursuing legal action to identify the alleged hackers, Grande is seeking accountability for what she claims was a years-long campaign of cyber theft that compromised her privacy, creative work and professional career.