Ariana Grande has taken her decade-long battle with music leakers to court, filing a lawsuit that accuses hackers of stealing and selling dozens of her unreleased songs on the dark web.

The Grammy-winning singer's legal team lodged the complaint in Los Angeles Superior Court on Monday, 27 July 2026. The suit names no individuals, instead targeting up to 100 unidentified 'John Doe' defendants. Grande alleges the hackers infiltrated the personal digital accounts of photographers and producers who work closely with her, then sold the stolen material on the dark web for what the filing describes as 'significant sums' of money.

The Lawsuit's Core Claims

According to the complaint, the hackers did not target Grande's own devices directly. Instead, the filing states they accessed the personal accounts of collaborators, extracting unreleased songs, private photographs, video and audio recordings tied to her creative process. The suit describes this material as content that was never intended for public consumption.

The complaint puts a figure on the damage: in 2023 alone, 45 unreleased songs belonging to Grande were hacked, stolen and leaked by the defendants.

That same filing states that since her debut in 2011, she has faced hundreds of similar breaches, describing the pattern as an unlawful and egregious theft, dissemination and exploitation of unreleased content. Grande's lawyers state in the filing that the conduct has caused irreparable harm to her career.

Rolling Stone reports that the lawsuit also cites a 2019 breach in which still-in-production masters, demos and footage were stolen, and separate 2024 phishing attacks in which unreleased photographs were obtained. The legal claims include invasion of privacy, violation of California's computer hacking statutes, and conversion — the civil equivalent of theft in legal terms.

Ariana Grande has filed a lawsuit toward the people that stole her unreleased songs, photos, and videos pic.twitter.com/nvKZsGsEzU — TheGrandeTop10 ꕤ (@TheGrandeTop10) July 27, 2026

'Fantasize' and a Pattern of Leaks

Among the most cited examples in the broader leak saga is Grande's song 'Fantasize', co-written with producer Max Martin, which circulated widely on TikTok after being lifted from private studio sessions. Grande addressed the leak in a 2024 appearance on the Zach Sang Show, explaining the track had been written for an unnamed television project rather than for her own release before it was taken.

She did not mince words about those responsible. 'I'll see you in jail, literally,' Grande said on the programme, describing the leakers as thieves and pirates.

The new lawsuit is designed, in part, to give that sentiment legal teeth. A source close to Grande told People the litigation is intended to serve as a deterrent against future acts of this nature, aimed not only at protecting Grande but also the wider community of artists who have faced similar invasions of privacy and theft of creative work. Her lawyers state in the filing that the goal is to uncover the identities of the currently unknown individuals in order to hold them accountable for what they call invasive and reprehensible conduct.

Legal Strategy and Industry Precedent

Because the defendants are unnamed, Grande's team is expected to seek court approval to subpoena internet service providers and online platforms in an effort to trace the hackers. CBS News legal contributor Jessica Levinson said the strategy involves formally requesting information from internet service providers and any technology company that may hold records identifying the alleged perpetrators.

The case follows a precedent already set in the music industry. In 2022, a hacker based in the UK was jailed for 18 months after breaching the cloud accounts of 89 artists, including Ed Sheeran and Lil Uzi Vert, and selling their unreleased material on the dark web in exchange for cryptocurrency, according to Music Business Worldwide.

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Grande's filing arrives at a pivotal commercial moment. Her eighth studio album, 'petal', is scheduled for release on Friday, 31 July 2026, through her own imprint, BabyDoll Music, in partnership with Republic Records, just days after the lawsuit was filed. Grande, who is signed to Universal Music Group, saw her 2024 album 'eternal sunshine' reach number one on the Billboard 200, her sixth chart-topping project.

The timing has not gone unnoticed by industry observers, who note that a fresh wave of legal action against leakers coincides directly with a new album cycle, potentially protecting 'petal' from the kind of pre-release piracy that has dogged Grande's past projects.

As it stands, no defendants have been named, and no court date has been set. Grande's case will now test how far California's courts are willing to go in unmasking the anonymous operators of the dark web marketplaces that have profited from her stolen work.