A fan theory linking Ariana Grande's Eternal Sunshine era to the psychological thriller Black Swan has gone viral on TikTok after users highlighted side-by-side similarities between the singer's recent visuals and scenes from the acclaimed 2010 film.

Interest in the comparison grew after a TikTok creator compiled clips from Grande's music videos, tour visuals and performances alongside footage from Black Swan, prompting viewers to debate whether the recurring imagery reflects a deliberate cinematic influence or simply shared artistic styles.

The side-by-side format encouraged users to compare individual scenes themselves, helping the video gain momentum across social media.

TikTok Creator Highlights Visual Similarities

According to reports, the viral TikTok argues that Grande's recent creative direction contains 'a lot of Black Swan allegory and visuals' and claims the singer is 'making a lot of parallels to Black Swan.'

Comparing scenes from Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller with Grande's recent work, the creator added: 'You would think that this is directly from one of Ariana Grande's recent music videos.'

Released in 2010, Black Swan follows a ballerina whose pursuit of perfection gradually blurs the line between reality and illusion.

The TikTok points to mirrored reflections, theatrical staging, dramatic lighting and symbolic transformation imagery, while drawing attention to ballet-inspired poses and visual compositions that some viewers believe resemble Grande's recent music videos, tour interludes and promotional material.

The creator presents the clips side by side, allowing viewers to compare the imagery and draw their own conclusions.

Neither Grande nor members of her creative team have publicly said that Black Swan inspired the Eternal Sunshine era, and no evidence has emerged confirming a direct connection between the project and the film.

Fans Debate the Eternal Sunshine Aesthetic

Since releasing Eternal Sunshine, Grande has embraced cinematic storytelling exploring memory, identity and emotional change, themes that continued in the companion short film Brighter Days Ahead.

Those creative choices have led some fans to connect the project with Black Swan, while others argue the similarities reflect visual techniques commonly used across contemporary pop music, fashion and film.

As the discussion spread, viewers continued posting screenshots and scene breakdowns across TikTok and other social media platforms, examining costume design, choreography, lighting and symbolism they believed supported the comparison.

Online Reactions Remain Divided

The TikTok also generated mixed reactions, with viewers debating both the visual similarities and the broader trend of interpreting celebrity artwork through hidden meanings.

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One commenter wrote: 'i wouldn't be too happy if ppl said bullshit like this about me daily', while another dismissed the comparison by saying Grande was 'larping the Black Swan movie'.

A third user offered a more sympathetic perspective, writing: 'everyone forgets all the shit she's gone through while being in the public eye. like yeah that'll have lasting effects.'

As interest in the TikTok continues, the Black Swan comparison remains a fan-led interpretation rather than a confirmed explanation of Grande's creative vision. Grande has not publicly responded to the viral discussion, and there is no evidence that the film directly influenced the Eternal Sunshine era.