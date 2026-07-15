Ariana Grande has fuelled speculation that she and former boyfriend Ricky Álvarez have rekindled their romance after changing a well-known lyric during a performance of 'Thank U, Next' as new reports suggest the pair are back together but are taking their relationship 'very slowly'.

During her Eternal Sunshine Tour stop at Brooklyn's Barclays Center on Monday, 13 July, Grande surprised fans by singing, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back,' replacing the original lyric, 'Now I listen and laugh.'

The moment quickly went viral on social media, with many fans interpreting it as her clearest public nod yet to their renewed romance.

Ariana Grande changes Ricky’s lyric during “thank u next” at the ‘eternal sunshine’ tour in Brooklyn:



“Wrote some songs about Ricky, we always find our way back” pic.twitter.com/0lOlbpyJzm — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2026

'Taking Things Very Slowly'

According to PEOPLE, Grande and Álvarez have recently reconnected romantically but are approaching the relationship with caution. Sources told the publication they are 'taking things very slowly' after remaining close friends since ending their relationship in 2016.

Read more '2016 Is So Back!': Ariana Grande Intensify Dating Rumours With Ex Ricky Ricky Álvarez After Fourth of July Grocery Run '2016 Is So Back!': Ariana Grande Intensify Dating Rumours With Ex Ricky Ricky Álvarez After Fourth of July Grocery Run

The insider said Grande has always considered Álvarez a close friend and feels she can 'be herself' around him. The source also described the pair as sharing a 'smart, dry sense of humour,' adding that Grande enjoys how funny he is and is in no rush to make the relationship more serious.

Meanwhile, TMZ reported that Grande and her former dancer have decided to give their romance another chance following the singer's quiet split from Wicked co-star Ethan Slater.

Neither Grande nor Álvarez has publicly commented on the reports. However, the lyric change is enough to convince fans that the pair are officially back together, with some joking online that '2016 is so back.'

Weeks of Public Sightings Built Momentum

The latest performance follows weeks of growing speculation surrounding the pair before reports from entertainment outlets emerged.

Grande and Álvarez were first photographed spending time together in Austin, Texas, ahead of her birthday celebrations, although sources initially maintained they were simply long-time friends.

Após uma misteriosa mudança na letra de “thank u, next” durante a eternal sunshine tour, Ariana Grande é vista saindo com seu ex-namorado Ricky Alvarez. 👀 pic.twitter.com/HPWpuMYxAs — Info Ariana (@infoari) June 26, 2026

Álvarez later attended her birthday concert, where Grande performed another variation of the lyric, singing, 'I know he still got my back.' At an earlier show, she had also changed the line to, 'They still kinda slap.'

Ricky reacting to Ariana’s ‘thank u, next’ lyric change about him tonight in Austin



“wrote some songs about Ricky, and he still got my back” pic.twitter.com/pDR9oLnHya — ES Tour Updates (@esontour) June 27, 2026

ariana changed the thank u, next lyrics once again : "wrote some songs about ricky, now they kinda slap" #eternalsunshinetour pic.twitter.com/wfk6hvAspU — ‎ًfigui ꕤ (@_positions__) June 25, 2026

The pair were later photographed grocery shopping together before spending the Fourth of July with Grande's family in Florida, further fuelling reunion rumours.

ariana and ricky at whole foods in 2026 pic.twitter.com/f4olCAy3xS — susie (@susieetweets) July 5, 2026

A Friendship That Outlasted Their Romance

Grande and Álvarez first met while he worked as one of her dancers during the Honeymoon Tour, and they began dating in 2015. Although they split the following year, they remained close friends.

Álvarez later established himself as a photographer and creative director while continuing to collaborate with Grande on various projects.

His name has remained immortalised in 'Thank U, Next', making each recent lyric change particularly meaningful for long-time fans.

The latest version, 'We always find our way back,' has become one of the standout moments of Grande's Brooklyn concert and is widely seen as reflecting the pair's evolving relationship.

While neither Grande nor Álvarez has officially confirmed they are back together, the combination of repeated public appearances, subtle lyrical changes and reports that they are taking things slowly has only intensified speculation that the former couple are giving love another chance.