Ariana Grande allegedly sent viral lookalike Paige Niemann a private message urging her to embrace her own beauty instead of continuing to make herself look like the pop star.

Niemann, who became famous online for her striking resemblance to Grande, shared the alleged DM in her new six-part docuseries 'Turning The Paige.' In the message, Grande reportedly told the influencer that she was 'flattered' by the attention but appeared to gently question the extent of Niemann's impersonation.

'I am flattered and I am sure you're very sweet,' Grande allegedly wrote, before adding that Niemann was 'very beautiful as YOURSELF.'

ARIANA GRANDE’S DM TO PAIGE NIEMANN. A CLASS ACT. MY FIRST LADY. pic.twitter.com/2M6gxsnyI9 — haley MISSES ARIANA ꕤ (@remsplit) July 8, 2026

The singer reportedly continued by telling her she did not need 'all the make up' or to make her face look more like someone else's. Grande allegedly ended the note by saying she had to speak up because she would regret staying silent, while still encouraging Niemann to do what made her happy.

Who Is Paige Niemann?

Niemann first went viral in 2019 after posting TikTok videos recreating Grande's signature look, including her high ponytail, winged eyeliner and soft-spoken mannerisms.

Her clips spread quickly because of how closely she resembled the singer, particularly during Grande's 'Thank U, Next' and 'Victorious'-inspired eras. Niemann also imitated Grande's Nickelodeon character Cat Valentine, which added another layer to the online fascination.

The attention helped her build a large platform, but it also made her a frequent target of criticism from fans who felt the impersonation had gone too far.

Grande Had Previously Called It 'Bizarre'

Grande had publicly reacted to Niemann's videos before the alleged private message surfaced.

At the time, she said it was 'bizarre' to see someone combine Cat Valentine's voice with her more adult pop star image, though she also said she believed Niemann was 'the sweetest.'

The alleged DM now suggests Grande may have tried to draw a more personal boundary while still avoiding cruelty. Rather than attacking Niemann directly, the message appeared to focus on self-image, individuality and the pressure of trying to become someone else online.

Docuseries Follows Identity Struggle

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'Turning The Paige' explores Niemann's attempt to move beyond being known only as an Ariana Grande lookalike.

The series follows her as she deals with internet backlash, constant comparisons and the challenge of building an entertainment career under her own name. For Niemann, the Grande resemblance created opportunity but also trapped her inside an identity largely shaped by another celebrity.

The documentary frames her current journey as an effort to reclaim control of her image after years of being defined by viral impersonation.

Grande Enters Another Busy Era

The resurfaced message comes as Grande is preparing another major career chapter.

The singer is set to release her eighth studio album, 'Petal,' on 31 July, following 2024's 'Eternal Sunshine' and its deluxe edition 'Brighter Days Ahead.'

She has also released the single 'Hate That I Made You Love Me' and is balancing music with acting work, including upcoming film and theatre projects.

For fans, however, the Niemann story raises a different question: what happens when admiration turns into imitation so intense that the original artist feels compelled to respond? Grande's alleged message suggests the answer was not anger, but a quiet reminder that Niemann did not need to become Ariana Grande to be seen.