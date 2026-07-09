The friendship between Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo is not dead, despite the gossip mill working overtime again. In a new interview at Paris Fashion Week, Erivo said she is set to attend one of Grande's Eternal Sunshine tour shows in London in August, a detail that directly undercuts the idea that the former Wicked co-stars have quietly fallen out.

The news came after weeks of online chatter suggesting the pair were barely speaking once the Wicked promotion machine finally wound down. The speculation has been fed by fan sleuthing, tabloid reporting and a familiar celebrity habit of turning ordinary distance into a full-blown relationship autopsy, which is mad but hardly new.

Cynthia Erivo And Ariana Grande Still Look Close

During the Dazed interview, Erivo was asked about Grande's music and said she has not listened closely to the new album yet because she wants to hear the songs properly when she sees her perform live. She added that Grande already knows she will be there, and said she is 'still at Hampstead Heath from the previous album because that's my favourite.'

That is not the language of a dramatic split, whatever the internet would prefer. It sounds much more like two busy stars who have moved on from a punishing promotional cycle and are now seeing one another on their own terms, which is often how these things work once the cameras stop rolling.

Grande and Erivo spent years linked through the Wicked films, whose production and publicity kept them publicly paired for much of 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025. Grande's tour, The Eternal Sunshine Tour, was announced in 2025 and includes a run of London dates at The O2 in August and September 2026, which is the show Erivo referred to.

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Why The Feud Rumours Took Hold

The feud chatter did not appear out of nowhere. Online speculation intensified earlier this year as fans picked apart public appearances, social media omissions and the general fact that two people who spent years together on a huge film campaign were no longer appearing everywhere side by side.

A source said the Wicked press tour became much bigger than the film itself, adding that the constant scrutiny of every gesture, glance and comment turned their friendship into an online obsession. The same report said the attention became 'quite overwhelming' for both women. Nothing is confirmed yet so everything should be taken with a grain of salt, but the broad point is easy enough to recognise, the internet can be exhausting stuff.

Still, Erivo's latest comments matter because they come at a moment when many fans had started treating silence as evidence. In celebrity culture, no news is often treated as bad news, which is a silly way to build a case but one that gets repeated endlessly anyway.

What Erivo's Comments Actually Suggest

The bigger takeaway is that Erivo did not sound evasive. She spoke about Grande's music with affection, chose a favourite track from an earlier album, and made clear she plans to be in the room when Grande performs in London. That is not a bombshell, but it is a pretty solid sign that the relationship has not collapsed into the kind of hostile silence gossip accounts like to imagine.

It also fits the more grounded version of events that has circulated around the pair for months, namely that the intense Wicked period naturally gave way to less public contact once filming and promotion ended. That is a far less glamorous story than a feud, of course. But then real life rarely obliges the fandom machine.

Grande has not publicly commented on the latest rumours, and Erivo's remarks do not address every question people have raised about how close the pair are off camera. Even so, if the standard is whether they are still on friendly terms, this latest update points in one direction only. The supposed fallout looks a lot less dramatic now, and the August London shows suddenly feel like the obvious place to watch the next chapter unfold.