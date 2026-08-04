George R.R. Martin has broken a near six‑month silence on his personal blog with a rare update posted from Santa Fe this week, but the Game of Thrones author still offered no concrete news on when The Winds of Winter might finally reach readers.

Instead, the 77‑year‑old writer used his first Not a Blog entry since February to describe a 'stressful' year marked by personal loss and to celebrate Emmy recognition for one of his other Westeros projects.

The escalating frustration among fans of A Song of Ice and Fire, who have been waiting for The Winds of Winter since 2011's A Dance with Dragons.

In that time the television adaptation has come and gone, a full prequel series has launched and controversy has swirled around Martin's level of involvement. Yet the sixth book in the saga still has no publication date and, in his new post, the author does not even allude to its status.

Martin opened the blog with unusually stark candour about his recent absence. 'This year has been... stressful, to say the least,' he wrote, explaining that he had 'lost friends' and 'battled sadness and depression' over the past several months.

He does not name those he has lost, nor does he dwell on his mental health, but the tone is weary and noticeably more subdued than the playful updates that once peppered his site with football scores and convention anecdotes.

Martin's rough year has also played out in public. Back in January he told The Hollywood Reporter that his relationship with House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal was 'abysmal' and conceded that the hit HBO prequel is 'not my story any longer.'

Coming from the man whose world-building underpins the franchise, that admission landed heavily with long‑time followers and likely contributed to the sense of disillusion hinted at in his latest blog.

Martin's Focus Shifts Away From the Winds of Winter

In the new post, The Winds of Winter is the silence at the centre of the page. Instead, Martin devotes most of his attention to A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, the spin‑off based on his Dunk and Egg novellas, on which he serves as co‑creator. He sounds far more animated here, praising the series for picking up nine Emmy nominations.

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'I was hoping we'd get a few of the acting nominations as well. But there's always next year,' he adds, sounding more like a proud producer than a novelist chained to his desk. Season two of A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms is said to be close to finishing production, with young 'Egg' actor Dexter Sol Ansell having already wrapped his work, according to Martin.

Still, the glaring omission hangs over the entry. Readers looking for even a throwaway line about The Winds of Winter will find nothing. No word count update, no tentative timeline, not even one of his old jokes about chains and dungeons. More than 13 years after A Dance with Dragons and six years after he quipped that fans should be allowed to 'imprison' him if he missed a self‑imposed deadline, the author appears to have simply stopped promising anything.

That absence of detail does not mean the world of Westeros has been neglected. Ira Parker, Martin's co‑creator on A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, has previously suggested that Martin is in fact writing a fourth Dunk and Egg novella. If accurate, that would be yet another active project competing for the author's time alongside film and theatre work. Nothing is confirmed yet on timelines for those smaller stories, however, so everything should still be taken with a grain of salt.

The Winds of Winter Wait Grows as Westeros Expands

Martin's schedule today looks very different from when he began A Game of Thrones in the early 1990s. At 77, he has earned the right to slow down, but his slate hardly suggests a quiet retirement. In addition to television duties, he has a hands‑on role with a new stage production, The Mad King, now in previews in the UK and set just before the events of the original novels.

There is also the uncomfortable reality that The Winds of Winter is not the end of the road. Even once that book is finished, Martin has always said he intends to complete a seventh and final volume, A Dream of Spring. Each year that passes without book six inevitably fuels concern that the full story he once promised may never be told on the page in the form he imagined.

None of that is addressed in the latest blog, and perhaps that is deliberate. The post reads less like a status report and more like a brief, tired wave from someone who knows exactly what people want him to say and refuses to say it until he is ready. Fans might not appreciate the restraint, but there is a certain grim honesty in no longer dangling dates that he clearly cannot keep.

Meanwhile, the screen versions of his world keep moving at television pace. The House of the Dragon season three finale lands on HBO Max in the US on 9 August, and on Sky and NOW in the UK on 10 August, while A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms inches towards its second season. Viewers will soon have more Westeros to watch than ever. Those waiting to read the next line of 'Arya', 'Tyrion' or 'Bran' will have to keep scouring Martin's Not a Blog and hoping that the next rare update is the one that finally mentions The Winds of Winter by name.