Jessie J has revealed she quietly ended her romantic relationship with long-term partner Chanan Colman 'some time ago', confirming the split on Instagram and stressing the pair remain focused on co-parenting their three-year-old son, Sky.

In a statement posted alongside a black and white photograph of herself, Colman and Sky, the singer said the couple had already drawn a line under their relationship behind the scenes. 'Chanan and I decided to end our romantic relationship some time ago,' she wrote, calling it 'a sad and difficult situation'.

She said they had been working on 'navigating the change privately and positively for a healthy and happy co-parenting environment for our son, and ourselves'.

Why She Spoke Out Now About the Split

The announcement followed months in which fans had quietly questioned Colman's absence from her social media.

Jessie J addressed that directly, saying being in the public eye had effectively forced their hand: 'Unfortunately, being in the public eye, this is the easiest way to let people know the truth, before rumours circulate or a false narrative is written.'

She stressed the end of the romance did not mean a complete break.

'We will always continue supporting each other with love, respect and care as friends and most importantly being Sky's mum and dad,' she wrote, adding that if fans see them together 'out and about', that is simply them 'raising and loving Sky together, supported with a positive friendship'.

From Whirlwind Romance to Co-Parents

The 38-year-old singer, born Jessica Cornish, and the 42-year-old professional basketball player have been linked since around 2021 and welcomed Sky in May 2023. Jessie J only went public with the relationship in 2023, sharing tributes at the time about their 'whirlwind love' after years of guarding her private life.

She had previously described Colman as 'the calm to my crazy' and 'the peace to my fear', and a 'beam of light' who 'lit up my dark days', comments that now sit in contrast to the separation but underline why she is working to keep the friendship intact.

Health Battle and Family Strain

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The breakup comes at the end of an already demanding period for the singer.

In May, she revealed she was cancer free after being diagnosed with breast cancer the previous year, a diagnosis that led her to step back from performing during treatment.

Sharing her all-clear on Instagram, she wrote: 'RESULTS ARE IN AND I AM CANCER FREE !! I sobbed for hours and then exhaled for the first time in a year.'

She has also spoken candidly about feeling treatment had cost her time with her son.

Appearing on Jamie Laing's Great Company podcast last year, she said: 'I feel like I can't be a mum to my son and I miss him. I feel like cancer has robbed me of memories with my boy... Some days are awful.'

Career Milestones Amid Personal Upheaval

Professionally, Jessie J remains one of the UK's most recognised pop exports of the past decade, having scored three UK number one singles, collected four Mobo Awards in 2011, including best UK act and best album, and won the Brit Award rising star that same year.

Her most recent album, 'Don't Tease Me With A Good Time', arrived in November 2025, alongside a softer turn reading a CBeebies Bedtime Story.

She has not given a detailed explanation of why the relationship ended, and may never. For now, she appears determined to make one thing clear: the romance may be over, but the family, in its reshaped form, is not.