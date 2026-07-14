Ariana Grande has once again sent fans into detective mode after tweaking one of the most recognisable lyrics from 'Thank U, Next' during a concert in New York. The subtle change pointed directly at former boyfriend Ricky Alvarez, adding fresh momentum to speculation that the pair may have rekindled their romance.

Performing at Brooklyn's Barclays Centre on Monday as part of her Eternal Sunshine world tour, Grande surprised concertgoers by revisiting the lyric that famously referenced several of her former partners. This time, however, the singer delivered a noticeably different line.

A Familiar Song Gets A New Meaning

Instead of singing the original lyric, Grande told the crowd, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / We always find our way back.'

The audience reacted immediately, with cheers echoing through the arena as videos of the performance quickly spread across social media. For many fans, the lyric felt less like an improvised joke and more like a carefully placed hint.

It was not the first time Grande had altered the line during the tour. While celebrating her birthday at a concert in Austin on 26 June, she sang, 'Wrote some songs about Ricky / I know he's still got my back.' According to People, Alvarez was in attendance that evening, prompting early speculation that the former couple had become close again.

Neither Grande nor Alvarez has publicly addressed the growing rumours, and representatives for the singer have not commented.

Their Relationship Has Come Full Circle

Grande and Alvarez began dating in 2015, when he was working as one of her backup dancers. Although their relationship lasted little more than a year, it remained one of the most public romances of Grande's early career.

During an interview with Billboard in May 2016, Grande described the relationship in positive terms.

'We're happy,' she said. 'I'm a very happy girl. I have a healthy life right now, and I think that's all anyone cares to know. The end.'

The pair separated just two months later, but they have continued to appear on friendly terms over the years. What makes the latest lyric changes particularly striking is that they have happened twice within weeks, each time replacing words that originally suggested their relationship belonged firmly in the past.

That pattern has inevitably encouraged fans to wonder whether the revised lyrics reflect something more personal than a playful performance.

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A Busy Year On And Off The Stage

Grande is currently nearing the halfway point of her 41-date Eternal Sunshine tour, which spans 10 cities and supports her seventh studio album, Eternal Sunshine, released in 2024.

The New York performance marked the first of five scheduled shows in the city before the tour continues across North America and Europe. The run is expected to conclude in London on 1 September.

Fans also have another major release to look forward to. Grande's eighth studio album, Petal, is scheduled to arrive on 31 July, extending what has already been one of her busiest years professionally.

Away from music, her personal life has remained under close public scrutiny. Grande was most recently linked to her Wicked co-star Ethan Slater. Multiple reports indicated the pair quietly ended their relationship earlier this year after around three years together.

The renewed attention surrounding Alvarez has attracted even greater interest. Grande has always used live performances to introduce subtle variations to her songs, but changing one of the defining lyrics from 'Thank U, Next' twice in such a short period has proved difficult for fans to dismiss as a coincidence.