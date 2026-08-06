The conversation surrounding 'Wicked' has taken an unexpected turn once again, but this time it has little to do with flying witches or magical performances. Instead, social media has become consumed by one controversial question: was Ariana Grande the 'real problem' on the 'Wicked' set?

As several members of the cast appear to have regained weight after the film's demanding production and global press tour, fans have pointed to Grande's continued weight loss as fuel for fresh speculation.

Fans Compare the Cast Before and After the Film

The latest wave of speculation began after a viral post on X reignited debate over the cast's changing appearances. The post read: 'Was Ariana the problem on the Wicked set? Now that everyone's moved on to different projects, they've gained weight back, and she's continued to lose weight...'

The comment quickly spread across social media, with thousands of users debating whether the apparent contrast in the cast's appearances meant there had been a wider issue during production.

Many pointed out that several 'Wicked' stars appear to have regained weight after moving on to other projects, while Grande has continued to look noticeably slimmer during recent public appearances.

Throughout the promotional campaign for 'Wicked: For Good', Grande, Cynthia Erivo and Michelle Yeoh all faced repeated online discussion about their increasingly slim appearances. Red carpet photographs from premieres quickly spread across social media, with many users expressing concern that the actresses looked significantly thinner than before production began.

Was Ariana the problem on the wicked set? Now that everyone’s moved on to different projects, they’ve gained weight back, and she’s continued to lose weight… pic.twitter.com/actfsnt4Be — bblbarbie🍒. (@BarbiesWrrld) August 5, 2026

Body Images Spark Growing Eating Disorder Concerns

Eating disorder specialists have warned that constant exposure to images celebrating extreme thinness can have serious consequences, particularly for younger audiences who look up to celebrities.

Some online communities have already begun sharing red carpet photographs of Grande from the 'Wicked' premieres as so called 'thinspiration', praising her appearance and even asking about her body measurements. Critics argue that this trend risks encouraging unhealthy eating habits among vulnerable viewers.

Parent coach and eating disorder specialist Oona Hanson said families have contacted her after becoming worried that the images surrounding the film's publicity campaign could be triggering for people recovering from eating disorders.

She explained that regardless of the actresses' actual health, something the public simply cannot know, the photographs alone can still have a damaging impact on those struggling with body image.

The discussion has become especially sensitive because 'Wicked' is heavily marketed towards younger audiences, placing the film at the centre of a wider conversation about celebrity influence and unrealistic beauty standards.

Ariana Grande Previously Asked Fans To Stop Commenting

Back in 2023, the singer urged people to stop making comments about other people's bodies, reminding fans that appearances alone never reveal what someone may be experiencing privately.

She also explained that there are many different ways to look healthy and that comparing one person's body to another can be harmful.

Following renewed criticism during the 'Wicked' press tour, Grande reshared a previous interview in which she described constant speculation about her weight as 'dangerous for all parties'

Although social media users have accused Grande of being the 'real problem' behind the atmosphere surrounding the production, there is no evidence supporting those claims, and the speculation remains entirely based on public observations.