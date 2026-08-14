Jenna Ortega's appearance has once again become the subject of online speculation, with fans reviving earlier rumours that the Wednesday star underwent buccal fat removal after noticing what they describe as a thinner, more angular look.

The latest discussion follows Ortega's recent Esquire appearance, which prompted comments about her appearance and comparisons with older photos. However, there is no confirmed evidence that the 23-year-old actress has undergone buccal fat removal, and Ortega has not publicly confirmed having the procedure.

Jenna Ortega's 'Thinner' Appearance Sparks Buzz

Ortega's recent look has triggered concern and speculation across social media, with some users saying that her face and overall appearance have changed significantly.

The actress features in the magazine's September issue as part of its Mavericks of Hollywood portfolio.

Her appearance in the magazine has prompted some users to describe her look as 'deeply concerning', while others have shared older photos alongside recent images and questioned what may have changed.

Ortega also spoke candidly about her experiences as a child actor. During the interview, she recalled sometimes going an entire day without eating or drinking on set because she was determined not to inconvenience anyone.

Jenna Ortega tells Esquire she would go entire days without eating or drinking on set as a child actor because she “wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody.” pic.twitter.com/Hj4qOpPxSq — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 11, 2026

'I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody,' she said.

She later reflected: 'Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself.'

Those comments have added context to the current online discussion, but they do not establish a cause for any change in Ortega's appearance.

As previously reported, there is no confirmed evidence that she has an eating disorder, uses weight-loss medication, or has a specific health condition.

Buccal Fat Removal Rumours Resurface

Following Ortega's recent Esquire appearance, earlier speculation that she underwent buccal fat removal has resurfaced.

The rumours first gained traction after photos from the Paris premiere of Wednesday Season 2 went viral in August 2025, with fans pointing to what they described as a slimmer face and more defined cheekbones.

Fans noticed what they described as more defined cheekbones and a slimmer face, leading to online speculation that she may have undergone the cosmetic procedure. Ortega did not confirm or deny the rumours at the time.

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Comparisons between older and newer photos fuelled further discussion, although some social media users suggested that lighting, contouring and Ortega's bleached eyebrows could have altered the appearance of her face.

Buccal fat removal, also known as cheek reduction or bichectomy, involves removing fat pads from the cheeks to create a more sculpted facial appearance. However, changes in weight, makeup, lighting, styling and natural ageing can also affect how a person's face appears.

Jenna Ortega's Sister Responds

The renewed scrutiny of Ortega's appearance has also prompted a response from her sister, Aliyah Ortega, who supported a social media post defending the actress against invasive commentary.

The post urged people to respect Jenna's privacy and avoid making assumptions about her health or personal choices. Aliyah's response came as discussion about Ortega's appearance intensified online.

The actress has also been compared with other female celebrities, including Ariana Grande, who has faced similar scrutiny over changes to her appearance.

For now, claims surrounding Ortega's alleged buccal fat removal remain speculation rather than established fact.

Her recent comments about her childhood experiences have fuelled concern among some fans, but they do not confirm that she underwent cosmetic surgery or explain any perceived changes in her appearance.