Jenna Ortega has opened up about the intense pressure she placed on herself as a young actor, revealing that she would sometimes spend entire days on set without asking for food or water because she was determined not to be a burden to anyone.

The Wednesday star reflected on her early career during a recent interview, describing how seriously she took the opportunity to work as a child. Ortega said she was so focused on making a good impression that she rarely asked for anything whilst on set.

'I really had it going for me as a child 'cause I can't think of one mistake I made,' Ortega said, whilst acknowledging that she approaches her career differently now.

Ortega Says She Did Not Want To Be 'In the Way'

Ortega explained that her determination to appear professional meant she would avoid asking crew members for even basic necessities.

'I wasn't asking for a sip of water,' she recalled. 'I would go all day without eating, drinking, whatever, because I wanted so badly to not be in the way of anybody.'

The actress described the behaviour as something she now recognises as a mistake, adding that she should have paid more attention to her own wellbeing.

'Maybe that was my mistake, was not actually looking after myself,' she said.

Her comments offer a glimpse into the pressures Ortega experienced whilst working in the entertainment industry from a young age. Rather than viewing herself simply as a child who needed care and support on set, she said she was focused on proving that she deserved to be there.

Ortega's recollection has also prompted wider discussion about the expectations placed on young performers, particularly when children enter an industry where professional environments can be demanding and highly competitive.

Ortega Started Acting at Seven

Ortega began pursuing acting when she was just seven years old. She recalled telling her parents that she wanted to become an actor, initially receiving a less-than-serious reaction.

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'My parents laughed at me when I told them that I wanted to do it,' she said.

That moment ultimately became a major motivation for Ortega. She said she remained determined to pursue acting and never seriously questioned the decision.

'I was 7 years old when I said I wanted to do this,' Ortega explained. 'The motivation. And I never really stopped, because I'm very stubborn. And then I never questioned it.'

Her early career included appearances in Richie Rich, Jane the Virgin, You and Elena of Avalor before she landed the lead role of Harley Diaz in Disney Channel's Stuck in the Middle. The series premiered in 2016, when Ortega was 13.

She later became internationally recognised for playing Wednesday Addams in Netflix's Wednesday, transforming her from a successful former child actor into one of Hollywood's most recognisable young stars.

Jenna Ortega Reflects on the Reality of Child Stardom

During the interview, Ortega was also asked about the stereotypes surrounding child stars. Her response was blunt.

'Is it wrong to say that a lot of them are true? And do with that what you will,' she said.

The comment appeared to acknowledge that some of the concerns commonly associated with growing up in the entertainment industry can have a basis in reality.

Now an established adult actor, Ortega appears to have gained a different perspective on those early years. Her admission that she should have looked after herself more suggests that the behaviours she once considered signs of professionalism are something she now views with greater distance.