Pop superstar Ariana Grande kept a low profile on the streets of Manhattan on Monday during her first public outing since loved ones revealed alarming details about her well-being.

According to close family insiders, Grande is 'not well' and her inner circle has 'begged' her to stop being so 'overworked' following months of gruelling tour schedules and intense public scrutiny.

After weeks of mounting concern over Grande's health and weight, and days after she told fans she would take a 'much‑deserved break' once her Eternal Sunshine tour ends, the 33‑year‑old singer, who recently split from her Wicked co‑star Ethan Slater, has been under intense scrutiny over her appearance, with those close to her telling they are urging her to slow down and step away from the stage for more than a few days at a time.

Grande wrapped up in her own tour merchandise, wearing a black sweatshirt printed with the title of her latest album Petal, loose blue jeans, white socks and block‑heeled ballet pumps. Her hair was slicked into a tight bun, a white face mask covered most of her face for part of the outing, and she carried an oversized polka‑dot tote along with Apple headphones.

Walking slightly behind her was Hale Grande, the husband of her brother Frankie. Her representatives did not respond to requests for comment.

The New York appearance followed an emotional message to fans last Thursday, when Grande marked the close of the North American leg of her Eternal Sunshine tour. The US run ended on 6 August with a third show at Chicago's United Centre, and on Instagram she posted a stream of photos and videos from the tour alongside a heartfelt note.

'I love you ... I cannot believe that this concludes the north american leg of the eternal sunshine tour. i am overwhelmed with love and the deepest gratitude,' she wrote, calling the past few months 'the most special, beautiful, joyful and deeply fulfilling.' She thanked Chicago in particular and told London fans, 'I cannot wait to see you soon,' promising she would 'cherish every moment' of the experience.

Ariana Grande's Inner Circle Alarmed by 'Overworked' Schedule

Behind the scenes, the tone is markedly less euphoric. A family insider told the Daily Mail that Grande's loved ones have been pleading with her to take a serious pause, far beyond a short gap between shows.

'We have asked her to take a break. Actually we've begged her, like a lot. A lot a lot,' the source said. 'Not like a day or two, but a break break. She is not well. She is anxious and unhappy. She doesn't sleep enough, doesn't eat enough.'

Another unnamed insider, described Grande as 'overworked,' saying she has 'been nonstop and it's taking a toll' and that she has 'never handled the public scrutiny well,' particularly the 'constant chatter' about her weight.

Grande herself signalled that wellness is now a priority. After confirming she would step back from public‑facing duties at the end of the tour, she liked a pointed Instagram video by New York psychotherapist Terri Cole, which suggested some people 'won't like the healthier version of you' and that others might miss the version that was 'stretched thin, keeping everyone else happy + comfortable.' Grande did not comment on the post, but her quiet engagement did not go unnoticed by fans already worried about her condition.

Ariana Grande Faces Relentless Scrutiny Over Weight and Work

The scrutiny ratcheted up after the release of the Petal music video, directed by Christian Breslauer, in which Grande appeared noticeably thinner, her ribs visible across her chest. The images reignited long‑running debate over her health, with social media feeds filling up with speculation and armchair diagnosis.

Her team tried to get ahead of the narrative earlier this month, issuing a statement that she would be taking a 'much‑deserved break' from public‑facing duties once the tour wraps. That announcement doubled as confirmation she was exiting the West End revival of Sunday in the Park with George, in which she had been due to star this autumn.

On stage in Chicago, Grande told fans that she had in fact planned to take a break 'quietly, a long time ago,' stressing that the decision had been made 'from a thoughtful and empowered place.' It was a rare attempt to seize back control of a story that has, for years, been written largely about her body rather than her work.

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She has repeatedly challenged commentary on her weight. In a 2024 interview with YouTuber 'Sally,' she called the public's comfort in dissecting her appearance 'really dangerous', saying: 'I've been kind of doing this in front of the public and kind of been a specimen in a petri dish really since I was 16 or 17, so I have heard it all.'

In a 2023 TikTok, she went further, explaining that older photos of her with a fuller frame often held up as a benchmark of 'health' by online critics were taken during one of the worst periods of her life. She said she had been 'on a lot of antidepressants and drinking on them and eating poorly' and that what fans thought looked healthy 'in fact wasn't my healthy.'

The workload has not vanished. Grande is due to play ten shows at London's O2 Arena from 15 August to 1 September, which will close out the Eternal Sunshine tour. She is also attached to the upcoming Meet the Parents spin‑off film Focker-In-Law alongside Ben Stiller and Robert De Niro, slated for release in November, though it remains unclear whether she will step back into the promotional circuit for the project or continue to keep her distance from the spotlight.

With even her own family questioning how much more she can take, that decision may prove to be the most telling of all.