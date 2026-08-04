Boy George has withdrawn from Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium following backlash over a pro-Israel song he shared on social media, with his manager confirming that the singer will no longer appear in the production.

The announcement was made on Thursday, 30 July, just days after the Culture Club frontman posted the AI-generated track Od Nirkod (We Will Dance Again) on X. The song quickly sparked criticism online, prompting calls for protests outside the theatre and placing the West End production at the centre of a political controversy.

While Boy George has stepped away from the musical, the London Palladium production will continue as scheduled with another performer taking over his role.

Boy George Pulls Out of Jesus Christ Superstar

Boy George, 65, had been cast as King Herod in Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice's Jesus Christ Superstar, appearing between 3 August and 15 August as part of the show's rotating guest cast.

The production, which opened on 20 June, is due to run until 5 September, with singer Sam Ryder leading the cast as Jesus. His departure was confirmed by manager Paul Kemsley in an Instagram statement.

'I have decided, in my capacity as Boy George's manager, that he will no longer be appearing in Jesus Christ Superstar at the London Palladium,' Kemsley wrote.

He added that the decision had been made 'with the utmost respect for the producers, the creative team, and the entire company' and expressed hope that attention could return to the production itself.

The show's producers have already confirmed that Richard Armitage, who was already scheduled to perform selected dates as King Herod during the run, will cover Boy George's performances. That means the production is expected to continue without interruption despite the last-minute cast change.

The Song That Triggered the Backlash

The controversy began after Boy George shared Od Nirkod (We Will Dance Again) on X on 26 July. The reggae-inspired track was presented as a message of solidarity with Israel following the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

According to reports, the lyrics rejected accusations of genocide and criticised musicians who have publicly expressed support for Palestinians. One widely discussed line states, 'You say genocide, I say war.'

The song also reportedly criticised artists who have displayed Palestinian flags during concerts, accusing them of spreading propaganda. Unlike a conventional commercial release, the track was shared directly through Boy George's X account rather than major streaming platforms.

Reaction to the song was swift across social media. Critics accused Boy George of defending Israel's military campaign in Gaza, while calls emerged for demonstrations outside the London Palladium during his scheduled performances.

Among those criticising the singer was Martyn Ware, formerly of The Human League and Heaven 17. Writing on X, Ware said he was shocked by what he described as 'an overtly pro-genocide, anti-Palestinian piece of musical propaganda.'

Others questioned whether Boy George should continue appearing in a high-profile theatrical production while the controversy remained active. There is no indication that the production itself endorsed the song or Boy George's political views.

Boy George Responds

Boy George has defended his position rather than distancing himself from the controversy.

Writing on X, he said, 'It doesn't matter what I think or what you think. When will you realize you're doing NOTHING! It's a fucking joke. I am even falling out with Jewish friends. The madness knows no bounds.'

In a separate post on Threads, the singer acknowledged that many people would disagree with his views but argued that democracy allows space for differing opinions. He also wrote that society continues to struggle with living peacefully despite deep political disagreements. His comments suggest he is standing by the views expressed around the song, even as the backlash continues.

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A Theatre Row With Political Weight

The controversy has inevitably shifted attention away from the musical itself.

Rather than discussions focusing on performances or reviews, much of the conversation surrounding Jesus Christ Superstar has centred on Boy George's withdrawal and the political debate surrounding the song.

For the production, replacing Boy George with Richard Armitage allows performances to continue without disruption.

For the singer, however, the fallout may extend beyond this particular theatre engagement. Whether the controversy affects future projects remains unclear. What is certain is that Jesus Christ Superstar will move forward without him, while debate over Od Nirkod (We Will Dance Again) continues across social media and entertainment circles.

At present, neither the show's producers nor Boy George's management have indicated that any further statements are planned beyond confirming his withdrawal from the London Palladium production.