Kelly Osbourne has shared new Instagram Stories in which she appears more relaxed and smiling, months after photos of her dramatic weight loss prompted widespread concern and criticism describing her as 'skeletal'.

The television personality did not address her appearance in the latest clips, but the posts come after a period in which her slim frame drew intense scrutiny and speculation about her health.

Earlier this year, images from public events, including the 2026 BRIT Awards, fuelled online debate, with some commenters accusing Osbourne of becoming dangerously thin or using weight‑loss medication.

Kelly Osbourne Hits Back At Body‑Shaming Critics

Rather than staying silent, Osbourne directly confronted the backlash on social media.

After one commenter claimed she looked like a 'dead body', the 41‑year‑old shared a screenshot of the message on Instagram Stories, calling the remarks disgusting and reminding followers to be kind.

She also explained that she had been navigating one of the most painful periods of her life following the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne.

'There is a special kind of cruelty in harming someone who is clearly going through something,' Osbourne wrote at the time, adding that people were kicking her while she was down instead of showing compassion while she grieved.

'Kicking me while I'm down, doubting my pain, spreading my struggles as gossip, and turning your back when I need support and love most. None of it proves strength; it only reveals a profound absence of compassion and character,' she said.

A New Chapter After Months Of Heartbreak

Osbourne's latest Instagram Story suggests she is in a different phase of her life.

In recent weeks, she has continued sharing snapshots from holidays and family moments, including time with her son Sidney. Fans responding to her latest social media posts have praised her confidence and energy, with many saying they are glad to see her smiling again after a difficult year.

One fan commented on Osbourne's post, saying that she looks amazing. Another pointed out how the reality TV star looks happier, healthier and more amazing these days. Others described Osbourne as looking fabulous.

She has also adopted a more defiant tone towards online criticism. In a recent Instagram post from a yacht holiday, Osbourne captioned her photos, 'Serving sea, sun, and zero apologies,' signalling that she is no longer letting harsh comments define her.

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No Further Comments On Weight

Although Osbourne has not commented on whether her weight has changed, her recent social media updates present a different picture from the months when speculation about her appearance dominated headlines.

Where earlier coverage often centred on close‑up images of her face and frame, her newer posts tend to show wider shots of settings, friends and family, with less emphasis on body‑focused angles.

Instead of focusing on the criticism, her latest posts show her spending time with loved ones and moving forward after grief, sustained online scrutiny and a challenging year. The shift in tone has been noted by followers who say they now see more of her personality and everyday life, rather than only reactions to comments about her body.