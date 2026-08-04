Anticipation for Heated Rivalry Season 2 is building after lead actors Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie were spotted together in Toronto ahead of filming, giving fans their first glimpse of the pair before production resumes on the acclaimed hockey romance.

The actors were photographed walking through the city in late July, just weeks before cameras are expected to begin rolling on the second season. While the sighting offered no clues about the upcoming storyline, it quickly fuelled excitement among viewers eager to see Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov return to the screen.

The reunion comes after Canadian streaming service Crave officially renewed the series following the breakout success of its debut season.

Heated Rivalry Returns After Award-Winning First Season

Based on Rachel Reid's bestselling Game Changers novels, Heated Rivalry quickly developed from a niche sports romance into one of the year's most talked-about streaming dramas.

The six-episode first season earned critical acclaim for its adaptation of Reid's novel and attracted a passionate international fanbase. Beyond strong audience reception, the series also received major industry recognition, including a Peabody Award, a GLAAD Media Award and multiple Canadian Screen Awards.

Its success extended well beyond traditional television audiences, with scenes from the series generating millions of views across TikTok and other social media platforms as fans dissected the evolving relationship between its two leads.

Season 2 will adapt Reid's follow-up novel, The Long Game, continuing the story of NHL rivals Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov as they attempt to navigate a long-term relationship while remaining elite professional athletes.

Toronto Sighting Fuels Fan Excitement

The Toronto reunion immediately caught the attention of fans online, with photographs of Williams and Storrie circulating across social media. Although neither actor commented publicly on the production schedule, the appearance aligns with previous reports that filming is expected to begin this month.

DEUXMOI EXCLUSIVE 📸…Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie gear up to shoot the second season of “Heated Rivalry” in Toronto 📸TheImageDirect pic.twitter.com/9x9Wm2nqMS — deuxmoi (@deuxmoiworld) August 1, 2026

Away from the ice, both actors embraced understated summer fashion. Williams wore a black sleeveless tank top with faded grey shorts, black trainers, white crew socks and a grey baseball cap. He completed the outfit with black-framed glasses, silver jewellery and a black crossbody bag.

Storrie opted for a washed black T-shirt paired with knee-length denim shorts and white-and-cream trainers. A black Saint Laurent camera bag completed the look, while a glimpse of his heart tattoo remained visible above his socks.

The relaxed outing offered a sharp contrast to the intense rivalry audiences know from the series, with many fans interpreting the reunion as an unofficial signal that production is about to begin.

Growing Careers Beyond the Series

Both stars have enjoyed a significant rise in profile since the first season premiered.

Connor Storrie reportedly received an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series following a guest-hosting appearance on Saturday Night Live earlier this year, while Hudson Williams has expanded his profile through fashion campaigns and public appearances.

Their growing popularity has helped elevate Heated Rivalry beyond the traditional romance audience, attracting viewers who may not have been familiar with Rachel Reid's novels before the television adaptation. That broader recognition is one reason expectations for the second season remain particularly high.

What Season 2 Will Explore

Readers familiar with The Long Game already know that the story moves beyond the secret romance that defined much of the first season.

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Instead of focusing primarily on attraction and rivalry, the sequel explores what happens after Shane and Ilya commit to building a future together while balancing demanding hockey careers, media attention and the pressures of living in the public eye.

Maintaining a relationship in professional sport becomes increasingly complicated, forcing both characters to confront personal sacrifices, career decisions and questions about how much of themselves they are willing to reveal.

While producers have hinted that several new characters will join the story, no additional casting announcements have been confirmed. That uncertainty has only increased speculation as fans attempt to predict which moments from the novel will appear on screen.

When Will Heated Rivalry Season 2 Be Released?

Crave has not announced an official premiere date for Season 2. Current expectations suggest the series could arrive sometime next spring, although the streaming platform has yet to confirm a release window.

Until production officially begins and filming progresses, fans are likely to continue analysing every behind-the-scenes sighting for clues about what lies ahead.

For now, the Toronto reunion has accomplished one thing. It has reminded viewers why the chemistry between Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie became one of television's biggest breakout stories. With cameras set to roll, anticipation for the next chapter of Shane and Ilya's relationship is only growing.