Meghan Trainor's striking transformation has once again become one of the internet's hottest talking points after fresh workout footage highlighted her impressive 60-pound weight loss.

While many praised the singer's dedication and healthier lifestyle, others claimed her fuller face suited her better, prompting a wave of mixed reactions across social media.

However, according to her personal trainer Bella Malibu, Meghan's fitness journey has never been about chasing a certain look. Instead, it has always been about becoming stronger for motherhood and building a healthier future.

Online Reactions About Meghan's Weight Loss

Despite Bella's positive message, Meghan's latest appearance quickly divided opinion online as people discussed her changing facial features.

Some social media users argued that losing facial fat dramatically changed her appearance.

One person wrote, 'Im sorry she looks trans asf, some people are just born to be fat no shade.'

Another commented, 'She just has the type of face that looked way better with a fuller face. Losing the facial fat made her jawline way too harsh and manly.'

The criticism reflected a wider conversation that often surrounds celebrities who undergo noticeable physical transformations.

While many praised Meghan's discipline, others questioned whether the weight loss had altered the features that fans had become familiar with throughout her career.

Im sorry she looks trans asf 😭 some people are just born to be fat no shade pic.twitter.com/6dBatzL4rk — Transleytanked (@transleytanked) July 21, 2026

The Real Goal Behind Meghan's Fitness Journey

Bella Malibu recently shared a workout video showing Meghan Trainor powering through a combination of strength training and cardio sessions in the gym. The clip featured messages reading 'The goal: strong mom' and 'Meghan Trainor's strong mom blueprint', making it clear that the singer's focus extends far beyond appearance.

Narrating the video, Bella explained that Meghan's motivation has always centred on improving her overall well-being.

'Being a strong mom is the main priority. Strength training isn't about how she looks, although she does look really good. It's all about how well she's functioning, how her body feels, and how long she's actually able to keep up with her kids,' Bella said.

She continued by explaining that Meghan is preparing for the future rather than chasing temporary beauty standards.

'Because she's not training for a summer body. She's training for a long, good life. One where she's still strong enough to actually chase her kids, carry them, keep going. Strong moms show up for themselves first so that they can show up for their kids for decades.'

Bella also reinforced the message in the caption, writing, 'Being a strong mom is the focus! Strength is the infrastructure that makes it all possible.'

Supporters Say Meghan Cannot Win Either Way

As negative comments spread online, many fans came to Meghan's defence and argued that the singer deserved praise rather than criticism.

One supporter pointed out the contradiction by writing, 'yall bullied her and told her to lose weight for an decade now she finally took the advice & yall still have an problem with it.'

Others focused on the hard work behind her transformation instead of her appearance.

'Keep up the great work mama,' one fan commented.

Many agreed that shifting the conversation away from weight and towards strength, fitness and long-term health sends a more positive message, particularly for mothers balancing family life with personal well-being.