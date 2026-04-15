The death of Miami-based influencer Ashlee Jenae in Zanzibar has brought renewed attention to the personal life of her fiancé, Joe McCann, including his past marriage to brand marketing executive Shea Jackson.

While Tanzanian authorities continue to treat the case as a suicide pending final reports, Ashlee's family has called the circumstances 'suspicious,' and new details about McCann's background, including his previous relationship, are now being examined as part of the broader public conversation around the case.

Who Is Shea Jackson?

According to reports, Shea Jackson is a senior brand marketing professional with more than a decade of experience working with major global companies. According to her LinkedIn profile, she has held roles at firms including Google and Facebook and currently serves as a global brand marketing director at Nike SKIMS.

Unlike McCann, Jackson has maintained a low public profile. She has not commented on Ashlee Jenae's death, and there is no indication from any official source that she has any involvement in the events in Tanzania, for now.

Joe McCann And Shea Jackson's Marriage

McCann and Jackson were reportedly married in 2018, with records from their wedding registry confirming the union. The wedding apparently took place at The Greenhouse at Driftwood in Texas. The marriage lasted roughly three years before ending in divorce in 2021.

There are no public statements stating the reason for their separation, and neither party has spoken about it in interviews. There is little publicly documented about their relationship beyond the timeline.

As of now, no reports suggest any legal disputes, and no allegations of misconduct have surfaced in connection with their marriage.

Questions Around Family Life

Interest in McCann's past grew after a 2024 social media post in which he referenced having a wife and 'two very young children.' The post came years after his reported divorce from Jackson, leading to confusion online about his family situation.

Not much is known about the children, and it is not confirmed whether they are from his marriage to Jackson or another relationship. Their identities, ages, and custody arrangements have not been made public.

When it comes to Ashlee's death case, there is no evidence connecting Jackson to McCann and Jenae's trip to Tanzania or the events leading up to her death.

Timeline of Ashlee Jenae's Final Days

Ashlee Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, travelled to Zanzibar in early April 2026 with McCann to celebrate her 31st birthday. During the trip, McCann proposed to her during a safari, and she shared moments from the engagement on social media.

On 5 April, she posted what would become her final update, describing herself as 'exactly where I need to be' while celebrating her birthday.

Days later, after what authorities described as a dispute between the couple, hotel staff reportedly separated them into different rooms. That same night, Ashlee was found unresponsive in her villa. She was taken to a hospital and pronounced dead shortly after.

Police in Zanzibar said preliminary findings indicate suicide. They have not announced any arrests and have described McCann as a witness who is cooperating with the investigation.

Meanwhile, Ashlee's family has publicly questioned the circumstances surrounding her death. In a statement, they described her passing as 'suspicious' and said there are 'many unanswered questions.'

They also revealed that McCann contacted them once, roughly 11 hours after the incident, and did not maintain communication afterwards. The family later received confirmation of her death from the hotel.

Those final moments — the argument, the separation, and what happened next — remain central to both the official investigation and the questions still being raised by her family.