When Isak Andic, the 71-year-old founder of fashion giant Mango, plunged 150 metres from a cliff in Catalonia's Montserrat natural park on 14 December 2024, it appeared to be a tragic hiking accident.

Isak's sudden death prompted an outpouring of grief from business leaders, politicians, and the fashion community.

According to police, the Turkish-born billionaire – Catalonia's wealthiest resident – had been walking with his eldest son, Jonathan, along a popular family trail near some caves in Collbato when he fell to his death.

Jonathan Andic, 45, called emergency services and told police he had been walking ahead of his father when he heard rocks sliding and turned to find him gone. For weeks, authorities treated the incident as a heartbreaking loss for one of Spain's most prominent business families.

But that narrative has unravelled. This week, Jonathan was arrested after a judge in Martorell concluded there was 'enough evidence to consider the death non-accidental, with the active and premeditated participation' of the son. He posted €1 million (£865,210) bail and maintains his innocence.

Inconsistencies That Raised Red Flags

Investigators have identified multiple discrepancies in Jonathan's account. The footmark where he claimed his father slipped did not match someone losing their footing, according to police analysis. The position of Isak's body and his injuries also appeared 'as if he had launched himself down a slide, feet first' – inconsistent with an accidental fall.

Police also identified contradictions in Jonathan's statements. In one version of events, he claimed to be walking far ahead of his father. In another, the two were much closer together. He additionally stated that Isak had been using his phone to take photos moments before the fall, yet the phone was later found inside the businessman's pocket, the BBC reported.

Police also reported that Jonathan visited the site on different occasions – 7 December, 8 December, and 10 December – which the investigating judge characterised as evidence of 'planning and study of the site'.

Additionally, Jonathan's phone went missing around the same time media outlets began reporting on the reopening of the investigation. He later told police that the phone had been stolen while he was on a short trip to Ecuador.

A Fortune and Family Tensions

As part of the investigation, authorities also examined the relationship between the father and son, particularly regarding Mango's future. Isak Andic founded the brand in the mid-1980s after emigrating from Turkey as a teenager. The company now employs over 16,000 people and generated €3.3 billion (£2.8 billion) in turnover in 2024.

Jonathan, meanwhile, has been overseeing the brand's menswear division. According to court documents, Isak's plans to establish a charitable foundation may have created friction within the family.

The investigating magistrate also accused Jonathan of exercising 'emotional manipulation over his father to achieve his economic objective' and he had 'verbalised feelings of hatred, resentment, ideas related to death and blame' aimed at his father.

However, Jonathan insisted that his relationship with his father was good. His defence attorney, Cristobal Martell, said the homicide theory was untenable. 'It stigmatises an innocent man.'

Meanwhile, Jonathan's family showed support to him, saying 'there does not exist, nor will there exist, legitimate evidence against him.'

For now, the case remains unresolved. What began as a devastating hiking accident has become one of Spain's most closely watched mysteries, leaving many questioning what truly happened on that mountain trail in Montserrat.