Katie Price's family may not be as heartbroken as her if her marriage with Lee Andrews happens to have run its course.

Price's sudden marriage to businessman Andrews has descended into a chaotic tabloid spectacle following a whirlwind wedding and a mysterious disappearance in Dubai. After a remarkably brief courtship, the couple married and the abrupt nuptials provoked immediate shock and skepticism from Price's children and the public.

The drama escalated dramatically this week after Price revealed she received a FaceTime video call from her new husband. In the video, Andrews appeared tied up and hooded, claiming he had been captured or arrested.

Following the bizarre video call, Andrews vanished. The incident prompted instant public concern and police involvement. Widespread speculation began to grow regarding the true nature and authenticity of the relationship.

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Katie's Family is Relieved

Price turned to social media to voice her fears, suggesting her husband had been kidnapped. Shortly afterwards, Andrews was officially registered as a missing person.

However, the reality star's family do not share her distress. Sources close to the family reveal they are not worried about his welfare. If anything, reports suggest they are pleased by the development.

A source told The Sun stated: 'Katie's family are absolutely thrilled Lee has disappeared without a trace and hopes it stays that way.'

'They are especially relieved that he never made it to the UK to meet her children or embed himself into her home and life. They are counting their lucky stars and all their dreams have come true.'

Katie Won't Listen

The unnamed insiders further reported that members of the Price's family had previously attempted to warn her about her partner's background but to no avail. According to the sources, the reality TV star 'wouldn't be told', hence, had to realise what her family kept reminding her about the hard way.

There has been a notion that Price's family suspects Andrews could continue to profit from her celebrity status until the separation is legally finalised.

The sources added that the family's primary concern at the moment is the legalities of a separation. Because the wedding took place in Dubai, the nuptials are believed to be entirely legitimate. This legally binds Price to Andrews financially.

'They think she's relatively unscathed compared to previous ends of marriages,' they continued. 'The concern now, though, is how Katie will be able to divorce him if she can't find him – she might have to wait at least two years to get a divorce or longer because he can't sign the papers.'

Speaking on their shared podcast, Katie's sister, Sophie, had already aired her brutally honest take on the controversial marriage. She stated bluntly that Andrews was 'massively mugging her off' and insisted that her sister deserves someone better.

Price's latest romantic venture has rapidly transformed from a hasty desert wedding into a complex legal and personal crisis. With her husband missing and her family openly celebrating his departure, there's no question the reality star is set to face an even more difficult path ahead.