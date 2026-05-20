Reports linking TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez to an alleged murder plot involving singer Jack Avery have emerged, with a central Florida lawyer also reportedly connected to the developing case. The investigation involves an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy linked to singer Jack Avery, formerly of Why Don't We.

Allegations Circulating In Media Reports

The involvement of central Florida attorney Francisco Gonzalez, the father of Gabbie Gonzalez, has been referenced in reporting connected to the case. Accounts circulating in media coverage suggest his name appears within the wider context of an alleged murder-for-hire investigation linked to a custody dispute involving members of the Gonzalez family. Details regarding his specific alleged actions remain limited in publicly available reporting at this stage.

Gabbie Gonzalez Social Media Profile

Gonzalez, who has been described in reports as a TikTok influencer, has a public online presence that includes lifestyle and personal content. Her posts have focused on day-to-day activities, personal updates, and family-related themes, alongside short-form videos typical of TikTok creators.

Jack Avery Music Career And Public Profile

Jack Avery is a singer and former member of the boy band Why Don't We, which rose to prominence in the late 2010s.

He is known for his music career with the group, which achieved commercial success before going on hiatus, as well as his solo work and social media presence.

Avery is identified as the intended target in an alleged murder-for-hire conspiracy linked to an ongoing custody dispute involving members of the Gonzalez family.

Social Media Reaction

Social media platforms have contributed to increased visibility of the story. On TikTok and X, users have shared old images, relationship timelines, and commentary related to the allegations circulating online.

Comments under TMZ's TikTok posts reflected confusion and surprise. One user commented, 'Whattttt', while another said, 'Whattt im so lost'. Another wrote, 'I beg your finest pardon', with a separate user adding, 'I'm screaming'. Other reactions included 'This is crazy...', 'omg my high school self is freaking out', and 'oh my god i used to watch gabbie on youtube in like 2017 this is wild'.

In response to discussion of the relationship timeline, a user added 'mind you they werent married??' while another user said, 'They were never married they broke up Halloween of 2019'.

@tmz 🚨 UPDATE: TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez’s estranged husband and former nanny are now key witnesses in the alleged murder-for-hire plot targeting Jack Avery. 📷 : Humboldt County Sheriff's Office ♬ original sound - TMZ - TMZ

Central Florida Lawyer Connection Report

Court records state that central Florida attorney Francisco Gonzalez has been arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit murder in connection with an alleged murder-for-hire investigation involving singer Jack Avery. The case is linked to a custody dispute involving members of the Gonzalez family.

Francisco Gonzalez is identified in records as the father of TikTok influencer Gabbie Gonzalez. Further details outlined in official filings include statements and materials reviewed by investigators, though authorities have not released additional public information beyond the charging documents.

Authorities have not released additional public details beyond the affidavit and charging documents.

Ongoing Investigation And Legal Uncertainty

The investigation remains ongoing. Authorities have not issued any final determinations in the case. The matter continues under review as legal proceedings progress, with further updates expected as it moves briefly through the court process and review stages.