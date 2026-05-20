A shocking criminal storm has erupted around former boy band star Jack Avery after investigators alleged he was the target of a murder-for-hire plot tied to a bitter custody battle with a TikTok influencer and her father.

Authorities say the case stretches back five years and involves multiple witnesses, financial records, and a covert sting that has turned a private custody fight into a full-blown criminal investigation now gripping both the music and social media world.

Custody Fight

Court documents paint a picture of a long and escalating custody war between Jack Avery and influencer Gabby Gonzalez, who shares a seven-year-old daughter with the singer. What began as legal disagreements over visitation allegedly turned into years of hostility, with investigators saying tensions repeatedly spilled outside the courtroom.

Authorities claim Gabby's father, Florida attorney Francisco Gonzalez, became deeply involved in the dispute. Witnesses reportedly told investigators he made disturbing remarks during the conflict, including claims suggesting it would be 'cheaper if Avery was dead.' Investigators also allege surveillance efforts were carried out on Avery, including tracking his movements in Hawaii and gathering personal details that could be used in custody proceedings.

The documents describe a family allegedly fixated on securing full custody, with the conflict becoming increasingly personal over time.

Allegations of Cash Payments, Hitman Discussions

The most serious part of the case centres on allegations of a murder-for-hire arrangement. According to witness statements and financial records, discussions allegedly took place about hiring someone through the dark web and paying in Bitcoin to eliminate Avery.

Investigators claim Francisco Gonzalez transferred around $10,000 to a person later identified as a suspected intermediary. That money was allegedly moved into cryptocurrency accounts shortly after. A later invoice for $4,000 was also flagged by authorities, which they believe may have been used to disguise payments as fake business services.

One witness told investigators the alleged plan included staging Avery's death as a car accident in Los Angeles to avoid suspicion. Another claim suggests Gabby Gonzalez allegedly spoke about wanting Avery dead during private conversations connected to the custody dispute.

Authorities say the financial trail is one of the strongest parts of the case, pointing to structured payments and unusual transaction patterns that do not match legitimate business activity.

FBI Sting Operation

As the investigation developed, federal agents reportedly launched an undercover operation involving an agent posing as a potential hitman. According to documents, communications between the alleged intermediary and Francisco Gonzalez included coded language such as 'bull run,' which investigators say was used to reference payments.

Authorities also claim there were phone calls and encrypted messages discussing target verification and payment after completion. These interactions, combined with earlier witness testimony, are now central to the prosecution's conspiracy case.

Investigators say the use of encrypted apps and cryptocurrency shows an attempt to conceal communication and financial activity, although defence teams are expected to challenge how these conversations are interpreted in court.

What Happens Next in the Case

The case reached a breaking point when Gabby Gonzalez was arrested in California while reportedly preparing to board a flight. She is now being held without bail and faces charges of conspiracy to commit murder.

Her father was arrested separately in Florida and has waived extradition, meaning he will be transferred to California to face proceedings. Prosecutors are expected to argue that both were part of a coordinated plan, while defence lawyers may claim the case is based on emotional statements made during a custody dispute rather than a real intent to kill.

Legal experts say one of the biggest questions will be whether the defendants are tried together or separately, as conflicting defence strategies could complicate a joint trial. Prosecutors, however, may push for a combined case to strengthen the conspiracy narrative.