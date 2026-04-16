An expert forensic psychologist has warned that missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, who vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home on 31 January, is almost certainly dead and unlikely ever to be found 'intact,' as US investigators continue to hunt for clues in what they have branded a targeted kidnapping.

This was disclosed by clinical and forensic psychologist Dr Gary Brucato, who offered a bleak assessment of the case on the true-crime podcast The Interview Room, drawing on statistical patterns from similar missing-persons and homicide investigations.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show anchor Savannah Guthrie, disappeared amid signs of violence and tampering with her home security, turning a local mystery into a sprawling federal inquiry that has gripped US media for months.

Expert Says Nancy Guthrie Is 'Highly Improbable' To Be Alive

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Dr Brucato stressed that his conclusions were grounded in data rather than insider knowledge of the Nancy Guthrie investigation, but his reading of the evidence left little room for optimism.

'My sense is, this woman passed away during whatever it is that was supposed to happen,' he said, arguing that the combination of Nancy's age, the circumstances at the scene and the time elapsed typically points to a fatal outcome.

He went further, saying he believed it was 'highly improbable' that Nancy is still alive and casting doubt on the possibility that her remains, if recovered, would be intact.

'Based on statistics, I think it's safe to say that it's highly improbable that she is alive,' he told the podcast. 'And also based on statistics, I don't even believe there is an intact body. I do not believe that somewhere you're going to find her in one piece.'

The analysis is unsettling, not least because it strips away the faint hope that missing-persons families often cling to. Brucato's argument rests on trends he says are now well established in serious violent crime. Perpetrators aware of advances in DNA and forensic science allegedly adapt their methods to minimise the chances of detection.

'In 2026, you eliminate as much of the body as you can because you know the science is going to catch you,' he said, in a broad comment on contemporary offenders. 'So, what you generally do is you dismember, or you mutilate, or you burn, etc. ... I would be absolutely flabbergasted if it turns out there's an intact set of remains buried somewhere or lying somewhere.'

There is no confirmation from police that any such actions occurred in the Nancy Guthrie case, and Brucato did not claim access to forensic reports.

A Targeted Kidnapping, A Public Daughter, And No Clear Suspect

Authorities in Tucson have treated the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie as a targeted kidnapping from the outset. She was reported missing from her home after relatives became concerned, and investigators later disclosed they had found her blood at the property along with signs that her security systems had been deliberately disabled.

No suspect has been publicly identified. The FBI is assisting local law enforcement, but officials have held back details, citing the sensitivity of the inquiry. What has emerged instead is a fractured picture: traces of violence, an apparently planned intrusion and a prominent family caught in a criminal drama with few concrete leads.

Brucato has suggested, again on the basis of general profiling principles rather than inside knowledge, that the likely offender is a man known to Nancy Guthrie and potentially driven by financial motives. That theory aligns loosely with another strand of the case.

Multiple ransom notes have been sent to the family, according to reports, but investigators have written them off as scams by opportunists 'tormenting' relatives rather than offering legitimate information.

The ransom letters, if anything, appear to show how quickly a high-profile kidnapping can attract fraud. People claiming knowledge of Nancy Guthrie's fate have demanded money and attention, yet none has produced verifiable proof that she is alive or that they were involved in her disappearance.

Against that backdrop, the life of her daughter, Savannah, has become a factor in the case in its own right. The Today host has returned to her high-profile role on US television, a choice that one former FBI agent believes could indirectly pressure whoever is responsible.

'Most criminals in cases like this count on the media moving on,' retired agent Jason Pack told the New York Post. 'They count on the family fading from public view. They count on people forgetting. This case is different. Savannah has a national platform, and she shows up on it every single day. Every time a viewer sees her face, they think about her mother.'

Pack argued that the constant visibility of Nancy Guthrie's story may ultimately loosen tongues among those on the periphery of the crime.

'At some point, someone is going to have the courage to make that call,' he said. 'One phone call from someone who decides the reward money matters more than their silence is all it takes to bring law enforcement directly to their front door.'

For now, though, the official investigation remains publicly stuck between absence and inference. There is blood but no body, ransom notes but no credible kidnappers, expert speculation but no named suspect.