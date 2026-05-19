Read more Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Turns on MAGA, Says Influencers Took 'Marching Orders and Direct Deposits' Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Turns on MAGA, Says Influencers Took 'Marching Orders and Direct Deposits'

Conservative commentator Ashley St. Clair has offered a blistering insight into her former relationship with Elon Musk, claiming the billionaire's demeanour changed dramatically the moment she became pregnant.

In a viral TikTok video posted on 15 May 2026 and later reported by E! News, the influencer, who shares a son with the SpaceX founder, alleged that the private connection she once enjoyed with Musk morphed into a source of deep personal distress.

St. Clair, who rose to prominence within right-wing influencer circles before a recent public pivot, stated that their 2023 romance initially felt 'surprisingly normal' and light-hearted. However, she claims that the introduction of a child into their dynamic acted as a catalyst for a jarring personality shift, leaving her in what she describes as a 'weird-a** position' amidst an ongoing and bitter legal custody battle.

'It Got Weird After I Got Pregnant', The Alleged Personality Shift

At the heart of the Ashley St. Clair Elon Musk romance-turned-weird-narrative is a claim that has captured massive attention online: that everything changed once pregnancy entered the picture.

St. Clair described the early stages of the relationship as surprisingly normal. She suggested that private conversations with Musk in 2023 felt light, conversational, and even humorous at times. But that tone, she says, did not last.

In one of the most widely circulated remarks, she claimed, 'No one's going to believe me, but I swear he was so much more normal before I got pregnant.'

She went further, describing an abrupt emotional shift, saying he became, in her words, 'so f**king weird.' That contrast, from 'normal' to 'weird' in a matter of weeks, has become the most explosive angle of the entire story.

Online audiences have latched onto this before-and-after framing because it suggests a sudden personality or dynamic change at a critical turning point, such as pregnancy. It is a narrative that naturally fuels curiosity, debate, and polarisation.

More than a year after Ashley St. Clair shared that she and Elon Musk had welcomed a son together, the influencer explained just how much her dynamic with the Tesla CEO changed when she got pregnant. https://t.co/dF43SiwSx0 pic.twitter.com/DvcAtlkJrz — E! News (@enews) May 18, 2026

The St. Barts Trip and the Pregnancy Decision

The Ashley St. Clair St. Barts pregnancy story adds another layer of intrigue. St. Clair says discussions about having a child took place during a trip to St. Barts, a location already associated with luxury travel and high-profile lifestyles.

According to her account, she was ovulating at the time, and the topic of having children came up in conversation. She described Musk as practically framing fatherhood, reportedly telling her, 'You should have kids, my only limited resource is time.'

For St. Clair, the idea aligned with her own long-standing desire to have more children. She has also spoken publicly about her financial concerns as a single mother, saying she often worried about stability and providing for her family. These Ashley St. Clair single-mother interview moments have added emotional weight to her version of events.

What makes this part of the story particularly viral is the combination of timing, setting, and intent: a luxury trip, a deeply personal decision, and a figure as globally recognised as Elon Musk.

'Putting Hits on Her Head': Elon Musk's Baby Mama Ashley St. Clair Accuses Him of Fueling Threats Against Trans Daughter https://t.co/9N4DaRkdxw pic.twitter.com/FY8MpqlDHO — OK! Magazine USA (@OKMagazine) May 18, 2026

From Private Connection to Public Spotlight

St. Clair also claims that the emotional tone of the relationship shifted sharply after she became pregnant, and that the dynamic she had come to understand no longer felt the same.

She said the conversations she once found 'normal' started to feel different, more distant, and harder to interpret. That sense of confusion has become central to how the story is being framed online, especially under the viral phrase, 'It got weird after I got pregnant.'

She also expressed concern about navigating Musk's broader family situation, referencing what she understood about his coparenting relationships. According to her account, Musk described those relationships as 'hunky dory,' suggesting an easygoing dynamic with the other mothers of his children.

However, St. Clair implied that the reality felt far more complicated once she was personally involved.

Ashley St. Clair, who had Elon Musk's 13th or 14th child, is now being targeted by Musk himself. xAi is now suing her.



Elon Musk is one of the biggest pieces of shit on earth. pic.twitter.com/T9eygdb2Pz — Elizabeth (@alluringmedia) May 17, 2026

Elon Musk's Expanding Family Context

The story inevitably connects to the broader explanation of Elon Musk's coparenting relationships, given his large and widely discussed family structure. Musk shares children with Justine Wilson, musician Grimes, and Neuralink executive Shivon Zilis, placing his personal life under constant public scrutiny.

This backdrop has intensified public interest in any new claims involving his relationships, particularly those involving influencers or public figures. The Elon Musk relationship with influencers controversy has been a recurring theme in media coverage, often amplified by social media commentary and fragmented narratives circulating online.

St. Clair herself acknowledged the intensity of the spotlight, saying she did not expect to be placed in such a visible and scrutinised position. She described it as being caught in a 'weird-a** position,' where personal decisions became public discussion points almost instantly.

The current situation is underscored by St. Clair's accusations that Musk's public statements on gender identity and parenting have directly contributed to threats against her family. As the legal wrangling continues, her recent TikTok monologues appear aimed at reclaiming a narrative she feels was hijacked by the billionaire's vast influence and his 24/7 security apparatus. Whether this digital exposé will provide the transparency she seeks or simply entrench the existing conflict remains to be seen.