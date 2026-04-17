The kidnapper who snatched Savannah Guthrie's mother from her Arizona home is likely a 'psychopathic' local acquaintance who had previously spent time inside the property, a top forensic psychologist has revealed.

Forensic researcher and clinical psychologist Dr Gary Brucato has provided a stark new profile of the suspect, claiming the intruder displayed a 'comfort level' that suggests they were not a stranger to the victim or the house layout.

Speaking on NewsNation, Dr Brucato argued that the calm, unhurried movements captured on home surveillance footage point to a 'psychopathic character structure' rather than a random predator.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, vanished from her Tucson residence in January, sparking a nationwide hunt led by her high-profile daughter and a $1.2m (£960,000) reward. The case, which has gripped the United States for four months, has shifted from a missing persons inquiry to a presumed homicide investigation. While the Pima County Sheriff's Department has yet to name a suspect, the FBI has now taken control of critical forensic samples, including hair recovered from the scene.

Experts believe the breakthrough in the Nancy Guthrie kidnapper profile will come from isolating strands in a complex 'mixed DNA' sample that has previously stalled local investigators.

'Kidnapper Probably Not A Stranger'

Appearing on NewsNation with senior national correspondent Brian Entin on Wednesday, 15 April, Dr Brucato said: 'The person who did this probably has some passing relationship, at least, with this victim.' He said, pointing to what he called a 'comfort level' inside the home, suggesting prior familiarity. He referenced home surveillance video that appears to show the intruder moving with ease around the property and seemingly unhurried.

Brucato anchored his view in broader data, noting that roughly 92 per cent of women who are killed in the United States know their killer. Applied to Nancy Guthrie, that statistic steers investigators away from the trope of a random predator and towards someone in, or at least on the fringes of, her life in Tucson.

He also voiced a grim assessment of Guthrie's likely fate. On air, Brucato said it was probable the 84-year-old is dead and that her remains 'will not be found intact.' There has been no public confirmation to support that assertion; law enforcement has avoided committing to such a conclusion in official statements. For now, that remains an expert's reading of the patterns he sees, not an established fact.

What stood out most to Brucato in the available footage was the demeanour of the person seen inside Guthrie's house. He described the individual as 'way too cool under pressure, not even flinching under pressure,' a posture he linked to a 'psychopathic character structure.' In his view, even seasoned offenders typically display signs of stress. Here, he suggested, the composure hints at someone whose emotional responses are blunted to a greater degree.

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Brucato's profile of the Nancy Guthrie suspect goes further than simply calling them calm. He told NewsNation he believes the abductor is likely a local resident of the Tucson area, with a background that would already have put them on law enforcement's radar.

'The probability is very high that the person has had a long history of either inappropriate behaviour that people would remember or criminal behaviour,' he said, adding that the figure on camera 'looks to me like somebody who may very well have come into contact with law enforcement previously.'

He also pushed back against some of the more familiar motives associated with abductions of women. According to Brucato, this does not look like a crime primarily driven by sexual intent or a straightforward burglary gone wrong. Instead, he profiled the abduction as 'financially driven,' and even floated the possibility that more than one person could be involved. He did not elaborate on the exact financial angle he had in mind, and investigators have not publicly endorsed any particular motive.

None of Brucato's claims has yet been echoed in official briefings from the Pima County Sheriff's Department or the FBI. Police have kept a tight grip on specific evidential details, repeatedly stressing that the case remains very much open and that they are still encouraging public tips. For now, there is no named suspect or even a publicly identified person of interest, and officers have not commented directly on the idea that Guthrie may have known her kidnapper.

What is confirmed is that key forensic evidence from Nancy Guthrie's home has now been passed to the FBI, in the hope that new technology can shake loose something. A private lab in Florida that had been analysing material for the Pima County Sheriff's Department has transferred DNA samples, including hair reportedly recovered inside the house, to federal investigators.

Previous forensic work was slowed because the DNA recovered from the scene was a 'mixed sample,' genetic material from multiple people rather than a clean, single-source profile. Specialists are now trying to tease apart those strands and isolate the DNA most likely to belong to the intruder. Until that is done, even the most sophisticated databases and matching systems are of limited use.

The Guthrie family, facing the agony of not knowing, has put up a $1 million reward for information leading to Nancy's recovery. The FBI and Crime Stoppers have each added $100,000, lifting the total to $1.2 million. It is an extraordinary sum, reflecting not only the family's resources but also the urgency of the case.

For now, the family continues to hold out hope as the FBI begins its high-tech review of the evidence.