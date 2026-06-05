Jill Biden has revealed new details of a painfully awkward car ride with Melania Trump on Inauguration Day 2025 in Washington, describing how the then outgoing first lady's blunt, clipped replies repeatedly shut down her attempts at small talk, according to her new memoir View from the East Wing.

In the book, Jill recalls sharing a limousine with Melania as they travelled from the White House to the US Capitol for Donald Trump's second swearing‑in, and says the atmosphere was so strained that an aide began 'pelting' them with questions just to keep conversation going.

Jill Biden's Account Of Melania Trump's 'Weather‑Only' Small Talk

In View from the East Wing, released on 2 June, Jill Biden writes that she and Melania Trump had had 'few interactions' over the years and that she expected the ride to the Capitol to be uncomfortable.

It is customary for the incoming and outgoing presidents to ride together, with their spouses travelling in a separate vehicle. On this occasion, that second car carried Jill, Melania and John Bessler, an inauguration committee member and husband of Democratic senator Amy Klobuchar.

Jill jokes that Bessler 'must have drawn the shortest of all possible straws', and describes him launching into a stream of questions as soon as they were seated.

He asked Melania about her son Barron's studies at New York University. Jill followed by inquiring how Melania's father was coping after the recent death of her mother.

According to Jill's account, the answers were notably terse. On Barron, Melania is quoted as responding simply 'NYU', later adding that he had 'a floor in Trump Tower.'

When asked about her father, she said he was 'doing well' and with the family, before adding, 'But you know, it's only been a year.'

What stood out to Jill, though, was Melania's fixation on safer topics. 'Melania kept trying to switch the topic to the weather,' she writes.

Jill says she eventually 'tried to get with Melania's weather‑only programme', telling her she felt sorry for the military dogs lining the route in the cold. At one point, when the subject of pets came up and Melania was asked whether the Trumps had ever considered a dog, Jill recalls her answering: 'I asked Barron several times, but he said no, he didn't want a dog.'

How The Mar‑A‑Lago Search Strained Relations With Melania Trump

Jill Biden suggests in the memoir that the froideur between the two first ladies did not begin in the car. She writes that Melania Trump 'blamed Joe personally' for the FBI search of the Trumps' Mar‑a‑Lago estate in Florida in 2022, when agents removed classified documents Donald Trump had retained after leaving office.

The Department of Justice has maintained that the decision to seek a warrant for the search was made independently of President Biden.

Even so, Jill believes the episode left a deep mark. She notes that she later experienced something similar when the FBI searched the Bidens' home in Wilmington, Delaware, in 2023 as part of a separate documents inquiry.

'I have compassion for her, having been subject to the same kind of search,' Jill writes. 'I knew how distressing it was to have agents rummage through your underwear drawer.'

Melania Trump has publicly voiced her anger about the Mar‑a‑Lago raid, telling Fox & Friends: 'Yeah, it made me angry,' and labelling it 'an invasion of privacy.'

Broken Traditions And A Frosty First‑Lady Relationship

The tense inauguration‑day journey fits into a broader pattern of distance and broken protocol between Jill Biden and Melania Trump, unlike the often collegial relationships that have existed between other first ladies.

It can be recalled that after Joe Biden won the 2020 election, Donald Trump refused to concede and did not invite the president‑elect to the White House for the customary post‑election meeting.

Melania Trump, in turn, did not host Jill Biden for the usual tour and tea, breaking a long‑standing tradition of one first lady welcoming the next. Unnamed sources later claimed Jill was 'livid' and viewed the snub as another sign of 'bad manners.'

When Joe Biden was inaugurated in January 2021, neither Donald nor Melania attended the ceremony, making Trump the first outgoing president in roughly 150 years to skip his successor's swearing‑in.

According to those same sources, Jill 'seethed' at what she considered 'downright disrespectful' and a personal 'freeze‑out.'

Despite that history, the Bidens reinstated the White House invitation ahead of Trump's return to office in 2025, only for Melania to decline.

Jill writes that she and Melania had otherwise only 'met briefly' at the funerals of Rosalynn Carter in 2023 and Jimmy Carter in 2024, and that she called Melania after the 2024 assassination attempt on Donald Trump at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, to check on her and Barron.

Melania, she says, was 'polite and controlled as ever', telling her they were 'good' and thanking her for the call.

Jill Biden has revealed in her new memoir, View from the East Wing, that a car ride with Melania Trump on 20 January 2025 was far frostier than the public photographs suggested.

The former first lady says the exchange took place on Inauguration Day in Washington, as she and Melania travelled from the White House to the Capitol for Donald Trump's second swearing-in.

The Bidens agreed to restore the traditional rituals that Donald and Melania Trump had themselves skipped in 2021, inviting the incoming president and first lady to the White House for tea and photographs before the ceremony.