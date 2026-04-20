The city of Shreveport, Louisiana has been shaken by one of the most harrowing domestic tragedies in recent US history. Eight children were killed and two women were left in critical condition in a mass shooting that unfolded across two homes, in what authorities have described as a domestic-related incident that has placed the case among the deadliest recent mass shootings in recent memory.

The incident has drawn national attention not only for its scale but also for the devastating impact on one family. Authorities confirmed that seven of the victims were the suspect's own children, underscoring the deeply domestic nature of the attack.

Shreveport Shooting Leaves Eight Children Dead

Police in Shreveport confirmed that the shooting unfolded on Sunday across two separate locations, beginning inside a residential property before continuing at a second home. The suspect, a 31-year-old man, is believed to have killed seven of his own children and one additional child during the attack.

Authorities said the children were aged between approximately one and 12 years old. One child was later found on the roof of the property, suggesting an attempt to escape the violence.

Two women were also shot during the incident, including the mother of several of the children. Both remain in critical condition in hospital.

Read more 5 Photos of Shamar Elkins: The Army Vet Who Murdered 8 Children in Shreveport After a Father-Daughter Date 5 Photos of Shamar Elkins: The Army Vet Who Murdered 8 Children in Shreveport After a Father-Daughter Date

Police Confirm Domestic Link

Shreveport Police said early findings indicate the attack was entirely domestic in nature. The suspect reportedly shot one woman at a residence before travelling to another location where the children were later discovered dead.

Law enforcement officers confirmed the suspect died following a police pursuit shortly after the shootings. Officials have not released further details regarding the circumstances of his death.

Investigators are continuing to establish a full timeline of events and are examining how the violence unfolded across multiple scenes within the city.

Victims Identified as Children Aged 1 to 12

Authorities confirmed that the victims included seven siblings and one additional child. The majority of those killed were believed to be the suspect's own children, as reported by The Independent.

The scale of child fatalities has intensified public shock in Shreveport, a city in north-west Louisiana with a population of around 180,000. Officials said the scene was one of the most severe they had encountered in recent years.

The incident has also been classified by law enforcement as one of the deadliest domestic mass shootings in the United States in recent memory.

Louisiana Shooting Among Recent US Mass Casualty Cases

The Louisiana shooting in Shreveport has been placed among a series of major mass casualty incidents in the United States in recent years. While definitions of mass shootings vary between agencies, incidents involving multiple fatalities continue to draw national attention.

Recent high-profile cases include:

The Monterey Park shooting in California (2023), which left 11 people dead during a Lunar New Year celebration

The Uvalde, Texas school shooting (2022), where 19 children and two teachers were killed at Robb Elementary School

El Paso Walmart, Texas (2019), where 23 were killed in a racially motivated attack

Parkland, Florida (2018), 17 killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, leading to youth-led activism on gun control

Sutherland Springs Church, Texas (2017), 26 killed during a Sunday service

The Las Vegas mass shooting (2017), the deadliest modern US mass shooting, which killed 60 people at a music festival

Pulse Nightclub, Orlando (2016), where 49 people were killed and 58 injured in one of the deadliest attacks targeting the LGBTQ+ community

Sandy Hook Elementary, Newtown (2012), 26 killed, including 20 children, sparking national debate on gun laws

Virginia Tech, Blacksburg (2007), 32 were killed and 23 injured in a university campus shooting

Authorities have not formally ranked the Louisiana shooting within national mass shooting databases. However, the high number of child victims has placed it among the most widely reported domestic mass shootings in recent years.

Suspect's Background and Military Service

Police identified the gunman as Shamar Elkins, a 31-year-old man with prior contact with law enforcement. Records indicate he was previously arrested in a firearms-related case in 2019.

Officials also confirmed that the suspect served in the Louisiana Army National Guard between 2013 and 2020. He held roles including signal support system specialist and fire support specialist. Authorities stated he had no record of overseas deployment and left the service at the rank of private.

Investigators have not confirmed a motive beyond the domestic classification of the incident.

Community Reaction in Shreveport

Local officials and residents have described widespread shock following the killings. Police leadership said the scale of the violence was unlike anything they had seen in the city.

Community representatives noted the emotional impact of the incident, particularly given the age of the victims. Local groups and residents gathered near the affected area to pay respects and offer support to those impacted.

Shreveport city officials said the tragedy had deeply affected neighbourhoods across the area, with many calling for support services for families and witnesses.