The annual White House Correspondents' Dinner (WHCD) was interrupted by an unprecedented security breach on Saturday evening. What began as a traditional celebration of the press and the presidency descended into chaos as gunfire erupted at the Washington Hilton.

Following the shooting, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt praised President Donald Trump for the way he handled the incident, saying the President was 'truly fearless'.

Leavitt Praises Trump's Response to the Assassination Attempt

Read more 'I'm Speaking To The UK More Than Prince Harry': Trump Shades Meghan Markle's Husband Ahead King Charles, Queen Camilla's US Visit 'I'm Speaking To The UK More Than Prince Harry': Trump Shades Meghan Markle's Husband Ahead King Charles, Queen Camilla's US Visit

Leavitt provided a detailed account of the moments following the intrusion at the WHCA dinner. According to her post on X (formerly Twitter), the evening was 'supposed to be a fun night' with Trump delivering jokes and celebrating free speech when it was 'hijacked by a depraved crazy person.'

She claimed that the gunman 'sought to assassinate the President and kill as many top Trump administration officials as possible.' Looking back on the incident, Leavitt said she had nothing but praise for Trump's response, noting that they were evacuated together by the Secret Service. 'I was with President Trump and the First Lady back stage after we were quickly ushered to safety by Secret Service,' she wrote. 'President Trump was truly fearless, but as he said last night, this political violence needs to end.'

She ended her statement by thanking the law enforcement who quickly responded to 'neutralise the shooter.' Leavitt also encouraged Americans to 'Pray for our country.'

Social Media Scepticism and the Pre-Event Interview Controversy

The atmosphere on social media has been more sceptical, with some users questioning the authenticity of the shooting incident. A Reddit post cited the high level of security typically surrounding a sitting president and argued there was 'no way someone could get a gun that close,' concluding that the attack must have been 'staged.'

Other online commentators focused on the reactions of officials captured in the immediate aftermath. One observer claimed the head of the FBI appeared to be 'just hanging out' amid the shooting, while others argued that the facial expressions of people in the room did not match what they would expect during a life‑threatening crisis.

Adding to the controversy is a remark Leavitt made during a press interaction before the dinner. She told reporters, 'It will be funny. It will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight.' The comment was intended as a metaphor for political barbs and jokes, but clips of the interview have been widely recirculated by those claiming the incident was staged.

Sure Caroline…. Sure

🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

The WHOLE World knows it was a fake



Ya’ll really, really bad at this

💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯💯 pic.twitter.com/ejPc5p0xxM — Alison1972 (@alison45346175) April 26, 2026

There is a shooting and…

The head of the FBI is just hanging out? pic.twitter.com/OI2RC2BqpV — Anas (@Anus40802911) April 26, 2026

Not the expression you expect to see following an active shooter. pic.twitter.com/Qjds1sLsnv — poofey one 🇺🇦🌊🕊️☮️💙🌈 (@poofeyone) April 26, 2026

"It will be funny. It will be entertaining. There will be some shots fired tonight" the White House press secretary said in an interview before the incident. "



Iran's or Cancer Patient Agent??? pic.twitter.com/zgidPaQcpm — Ibraheem 🇵🇰 (@ibraheemch333) April 26, 2026

Security Failures Under Review Following Hilton Ballroom Shooting

Multiple federal agencies are now leading the investigation into the shooting, examining the suspect's motives and how a weapon was brought close to a venue hosting the President, Cabinet members and hundreds of journalists. Officials are assessing how the gunman managed to reach a security checkpoint despite layers of screening. Tickets for the prestigious dinner can cost upwards of £260 ($350), with proceeds supporting journalism scholarships and the work of the White House Correspondents' Association.

Per CNN, law enforcement believes the shooter intended to cause maximum casualties among Trump's inner circle, drawing inferences from writings and other material recovered after the attack. The Metropolitan Police Department and the Secret Service have increased patrols and visible security around the capital as a precaution.

The White House has indicated that Trump will continue with his scheduled public engagements despite what officials have characterised as an assassination attempt. Security protocols for upcoming events are expected to be significantly tightened in light of the Hilton breach.

The suspect, identified by authorities as Cole Tomas Allen, 31, of Torrance, California, is expected to appear in federal court on Monday to face charges including assaulting a federal officer with a deadly weapon and firearms offences.