Grief engulfed Shreveport in Louisiana, USA, on Monday as eight children were killed in a mass shooting, which authorities linked to a domestic violence.

Initial investigation revealed that the suspect, identified as Shamar Elkins, 31, who died after a police pursuit, was the father of the seven victims. Elkins also shot two more people, including his wife, Shaneiqua Elkins.

According to Shreveport Police Department spokesperson Chris Bordelon, the shooting was 'entirely a domestic incident' but acknowledged that there is still a lot to investigate in the case.

'This is an extensive scene unlike anything most of us have ever seen', he said.

In the latest development on the case, the Caddo Parish Coroner's Office identified the eight children who died, namely Jayla Elkins, 3; Shayla Elkins, 5; Kayla Pugh, 6; Layla Pugh, 7; Markaydon Pugh, 10; Braylon Snow, 5; Khedarrion Snow, 6; and Sariahh Snow, 11.

Autopsies are being ordered for the victims.

Shamar Elkins Placed on Probation for Illegal Use of Weapons

In 2019, Elkins was put on probation after being found guilty of illegal use of weapons.

A report from The Washington Post, citing a police report, said Elkins ran into the street to follow the driver of a vehicle who took off after pulling a gun on him. Elkins fired five rounds of his 9mm handgun at the fleeing vehicle, just 280 feet (85 metres) away from a school.

It was also reported that he fired the gun toward the school with children playing outside. However, police did not find any domestic violence case against him.

Read more What Drove the Shreveport Suspect To Kill 8 Children? Police Explains Chilling Motive in Louisiana Mass Shooting What Drove the Shreveport Suspect To Kill 8 Children? Police Explains Chilling Motive in Louisiana Mass Shooting

Elkins' Family Situation and Couple Relationship Problems

On Friday, 48 hours before the shooting, Shamar was seen on social media spending time with his eldest daughter.

A report from Politico, citing a cousin of one of the wounded women, Crystal Brown, said Shamar and Shaneiqua were in the middle of separation, and was due in court on Monday. Brown claimed that the couple had been arguing about the separation before the shooting.

Link Between Domestic Violence and Mass Shootings Revealed

As the whole Shreveport is mourning the death of the innocent victims, The Caddo Parish District Attorney's office emphasised that the event is more than a private matter, and the impact of the tragedy 'demands our collective attention', as the issue often affects children.

'We see how quickly situations can escalate. We see how patterns of control, fear and instability can grow behind closed doors. And we know that intervention - whether through reporting, support services, or community awareness - can make a difference', the office added.

Research and past incidents show that many perpetrators of large-scale attacks have histories of abuse, threats, or controlling behaviour in their personal lives.

In 2016, a gunman shot and killed 49 people in a mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando. His ex-wife revealed that she suffered physical and psychological abuse during their marriage.

In another case in 2017, Devin Patrick Kelley opened fire at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, killing 26 people. Kelley was reportedly convicted of two counts of domestic abuse in 2012.

A case study by the US Secret Service in 2015 revealed that 41% of all mass shooters had a history of domestic violence.