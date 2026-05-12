A 46-year-old Boston man with a violent history of targeting law enforcement is in custody after allegedly firing up to 60 rounds from an assault-style rifle during a terrifying daylight rampage on Memorial Drive, Cambridge, Massachusetts, on 11 May.

Tyler Brown, who was previously convicted of attempting to murder police officers, left two motorists in critical condition on Monday afternoon before being gunned down by a State Police trooper and a former Marine who stepped in to halt the carnage.

Cambridge Memorial Drive Shooting

The incident began at approximately 1:00 PM when Cambridge police received reports of a man acting erratically and wielding a long gun near the intersection of River Street. Witnesses described a scene of 'absolute pandemonium' as Brown walked down the centre of the busy thoroughfare, firing indiscriminately at passing traffic.

Gunman opens fire on busy street in Cambridge, Massachusetts, injuring 1 person before being shot by police pic.twitter.com/fxtliA62iJ — BNO News (@BNONews) May 11, 2026

According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan, at least a dozen vehicles were struck during the spree. Among those hit were two men in separate cars who sustained life-threatening injuries. One victim has been identified as a driver for 'The Ride', a paratransit service operated by the MBTA. Both victims remain in intensive care at Boston hospitals.

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A Brazen Confrontation

The violence was brought to an end when a Massachusetts State Police trooper and a civilian passer-by—later identified as a former Marine licensed to carry a firearm—confronted the suspect.

As reported by Boston 25 News, the two men moved toward Brown while he was actively firing, eventually shooting him several times in the lower extremities.

'Both that trooper and that civilian, rather than going in one direction, went towards the suspect with their weapons to try to end that situation,' District Attorney Ryan said during a Monday evening press conference. She noted that the trooper's cruiser was struck in the front post by a bullet during the exchange.

According to CBS News, the trooper and the ex-Marine fired their weapons, and both shot Brown 'several times,' Ryan said. The officer then provided first aid to the suspect.

Who is Tyler Brown? Previous Record Revealed

This is not the first time that the 46-year-old gunman has engaged in a high-stakes shootout with authorities. Investigative records reveal a criminal history spanning nearly two decades, including a notorious 2020 encounter in Boston's South End, as reported by the Hindustan Times.

Memorial Drive, Cambridge Sh**ting



Tyler Brown



He walker down busy street f*ring a semi aut*matic r*fle at passing cars & into the air



He exchanged fire with responding MA State Police



Trooper sh*t him, & he’s in custody at a hospital



He has a past of instances like this 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/xzZFqecoVN — Jeffrey Epstein’s Ghost (@LewMan90) May 12, 2026

During that incident, Brown fired 13 rounds at Boston police officers—nearly triple the number of shots fired by the responding units. Fortunately, no officers were injured. In 2021, Brown pleaded guilty to eight charges, including armed assault with intent to murder.

Despite prosecutors seeking a 10-to-12-year prison sentence, a Suffolk Superior Court judge handed down a sentence of only five to six years. The decision was publicly criticised at the time by then-District Attorney Rachael Rollins, who called the lenient term 'disappointing' and an 'insult' to the officers involved.

Missed Warnings

The tragedy on Memorial Drive followed a desperate attempt by authorities to locate Brown earlier that morning. At roughly 12:30 PM, Boston police attempted a well-being check at Brown's Dorchester residence after his parole officer reported he had made suicidal statements.

Sources indicate that Brown had been seen on a FaceTime call holding an assault rifle and threatening to use it. While police were searching for him in Dorchester, his mobile phone began 'pinging' in Cambridge, mere minutes before the first 911 calls reported shots fired along the Charles River. Brown remains under police guard in the hospital as the investigation continues.