Gunfire erupted just after midnight on Kirkwood Avenue in Bloomington, Indiana, during the Little 500 weekend celebrations near Indiana University. Officers who were already stationed in the 400 block of East Kirkwood Avenue to monitor the large crowd heard what they believed to be multiple gunshots at around 12:25 a.m. on Sunday.

Five females, including a minor, were injured by gunfire, while four others were hurt as they attempted to run from the area. The victims, none of whom are Indiana University students, were transported to hospital and are all in stable condition.

Shots Fired in Packed Party Street

13 WTHR repoerted that the shooting took place in the early hours of Sunday as revellers marked the conclusion of the Little 500, the largest collegiate bike race in the United States. The event had wrapped up the previous day, but parties continued on Kirkwood Avenue, a popular strip lined with bars and restaurants that serves as a hub for such gatherings. Police had been present in the area as part of heightened patrols for the weekend, which regularly draws large numbers of people to Bloomington.

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Investigators have determined that the gunfire followed a fight between two women near the Five Guys restaurant on the avenue. Review of cellphone and business surveillance footage showed multiple individuals drawing handguns during the altercation, after which two separate males fired their weapons into the crowd. The incident escalated rapidly, turning a night of celebration into one of chaos within moments.

A witness speaking to local media captured the abrupt shift, saying 'If we hear a bang, let's not hang around to find out what it is.' Meanwhile, Indiana University's emergency alert system prompted people to take safe shelter, lock their doors and avoid the area altogether.

Little 500 Weekend Shooting on Kirkwood Avenue Raises Safety Issues

The Little 500 weekend shooting on Kirkwood Avenue has highlighted ongoing concerns about managing large crowds during the university's flagship event. The race, which attracts more than 25,000 fans each year, is a major tradition at Indiana University and in the wider Bloomington community. Its associated fundraising campaign last year raised around $61,000 (£45,100) for student support initiatives.

Clips shared on Instagram by WTHR captured the immediate aftermath, showing crowds running for cover as the shots rang out and debris was left scattered along the street. A similar video on TikTok from the same broadcaster highlighted the swift police response as officers moved in to assist the injured.

@wthrcom Bloomington Police are searching for two men they say fired off gunshots into a crowd of people during IU Little 500 celebrations. ♬ original sound - WTHR-TV

University officials emphasised that the incident marred what should have been a celebratory weekend for the IU and Bloomington communities, with safety remaining the institution's top priority.

Probe Targets Two Male Shooters

Bloomington Police Chief Michael Diekhoff confirmed that two men are believed to have been the shooters based on the video evidence. No arrests have been made so far, as detectives continue to review extensive footage from phones and nearby businesses. Eight people were transported to hospital directly from the scene on Kirkwood Avenue.

The mayor joined the chief of police for a public update on Sunday afternoon, with the investigation described as active and ongoing. As of Monday morning, authorities have not released further details on the identities of the suspects or any potential motives beyond the initial fight that sparked the violence.