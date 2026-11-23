A father and his adult daughter were detained by masked US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers as they boarded a flight at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Saturday, 21 November. Passenger video shows officers forcing the pair to the ground on the jet bridge and pulling them away as travellers shout and plead with them to stop.

The pair were identified as Ricardo Larrondo Mendoza and Sofia Hernandez Mejia. They were boarding Alaska Airlines Flight 1306 to Los Angeles when plainclothes officers approached. In the footage, Mejia can be heard saying, 'We have a work permit!' and asking officers to identify themselves. The confrontation delayed the flight. Alaska Airlines and the Port of Seattle said they had received no advance notice of the enforcement operation.

ICE said it had targeted Mendoza over an alleged visa overstay and later detained Mejia, accusing her of throwing hot coffee at officers. Her lawyer disputed that account, saying she dropped the cup as officers rushed towards the family. The lawyer said both had lived in the United States since 2015, were seeking asylum and had no criminal records.

WATCH: A father and daughter were detained on a jet bridge at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport. pic.twitter.com/0SJK54id2u — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 21, 2026

What Happened on the Jet Bridge

Video recorded by passengers shows masked officers surrounding the pair on the boarding bridge. Officers can be seen holding them down and pushing back people who approach.

The Department of Homeland Security said Mendoza, a Mexican national, had overstayed his visa. It said Mejia had also overstayed her visa and alleged she threw hot coffee at officers during the arrest. The agency said she could face a federal charge of assaulting an officer.

The family's lawyer, Olia Catala, told the Associated Press that Mejia had been carrying coffee but dropped it during the confusion. Mejia is married to a US citizen and had applied to adjust her immigration status. Her husband was at the airport but was not detained.

Family's Immigration Status Disputed

ICE described the operation as a targeted enforcement action. The lawyer said the father and daughter had been complying with immigration requirements and were seeking asylum. The precise status and validity of the work permit mentioned in the video have not been independently established.

Catala said both were being held at the Northwest ICE Processing Center in Tacoma.

Washington Governor Bob Ferguson condemned the footage and questioned the use of masked officers in the airport. Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson also criticised the tactics. Ferguson urged airlines to ask ICE to stay out of airports.

Airline Reviews Delayed Flight

Alaska Airlines said ICE had given it no advance notice of the operation and that it was working with the Port of Seattle to establish whether agreed procedures had been followed. The Port said immigration enforcement actions take place without its participation or prior knowledge and that it was seeking answers from federal officials.

Flight 1306 had been scheduled to leave at 8.10am but was delayed until 11am local time. Alaska said passengers were moved to other flights before the service departed.

Demonstrators gathered at the airport on Sunday, 22 November, protesting the arrests and calling for ICE to leave.