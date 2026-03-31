BBC Radio 2 breakfast presenter Scott Mills was sacked by the corporation on 30 March 2026 following allegations about his personal conduct. The BBC confirmed his contract had been terminated after he was quietly taken off air the previous week.

As the story broke, much of the public attention turned to Sam Vaughan, whom Mills married in June 2024, and to the relationship that has underpinned the broadcaster's personal life during the most significant period of his career.

The news came after Mills last fronted his breakfast show on Tuesday, 24 March, signing off with a casual 'Back tomorrow.' The next morning, veteran DJ Gary Davies stepped in, telling listeners he was 'in for Scott Mills,' and for several days that was the only explanation offered.

When the BBC did comment, the statement was brief: 'While we do not comment on matters relating to individuals, we can confirm Scott Mills is no longer contracted to work with the BBC.' The Mirror, which first broke the story, reported that the allegation relates to a past relationship.

Lorna Clarke, the BBC's director of music, sent a note to staff acknowledging the news 'will come as a surprise and must be shocking,' while Jeremy Vine, hosting Radio 2's midday programme, told listeners he was 'surprised by the story' and had 'no additional information' to share.

Given the lack of confirmed detail, any claims beyond the termination should be treated with caution. Nothing further has been formally verified.

For a man who described the past year as the best of his life, the drop is considerable. Mills took over from Zoe Ball on the BBC Radio 2 breakfast show in January 2025, fulfilling what he had long called a lifelong dream.

The BBC's annual report released in July 2025 placed his salary at between £355,000 and £359,999 per year, with a further increase understood to have followed his move to the breakfast slot. 'I'm honestly the happiest I've ever been in my life,' he told the Mirror after landing the role.

Scott Mills and Sam Vaughan: The Long Road to 'I Do'

To understand what Mills may be leaning on now, it helps to trace what he and Sam Vaughan have built over nearly a decade. The pair first met at a radio industry event in Wales in 2016, though romance did not follow immediately.

Sam, an audio producer from Bridgend, was hesitant about committing to a long-distance arrangement, and he reportedly compared the early travel between Wales and London to the commute depicted in Gavin & Stacey. Charming in concept, less so in practice.

Mills has spoken candidly about the early strains in the relationship.'The more time we spent together, the more I could see we were right for each other,' he told The Times. 'I just needed him to see that too.'

When Sam told him he was not ready to move things forward, Mills described it as devastating. 'Being friends with someone you're in love with doesn't work. We didn't speak for six months.'

The silence eventually broke, and when Covid-era lockdowns threatened to keep them apart, they moved in together in 2020. The relationship deepened through the enforced proximity that lockdown imposed on everyone, and a Cavapoo called Teddy joined the household not long after.

Scott and Sam announced their engagement in October 2021, four years after they started dating. Mills' post at the time had an unguarded warmth to it. 'I always said I didn't think I would ever get married,' he wrote. 'But then I met you, Sam.'

How a Wedding Became a Broadcasting Occasion

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They married on 1 June 2024 in Spain, both wearing black tuxedos, with singer Pixie Lott performing 'How Long Will I Love You' during the ceremony. The after-party included a set from Eurovision star Sam Ryder, and the guest list featured Calvin Harris, Zoe Ball, Jordan North and Rylan Clark, a line-up representing two decades of British broadcasting and pop.

'I had such a mad year last year, it was the best year of my life,' Mills told the Mirror at the time, reflecting on the marriage and his new breakfast show in the same breath. The salary, the dream job and the wedding in the Spanish sun gave the year the sense of a life arriving exactly where its owner had long hoped.

Whatever the full circumstances of his departure ultimately reveal, Mills now faces the public unravelling of a career he spent more than 25 years building. Whether Sam Vaughan, the man who once needed six months of silence before he could see what was in front of him, is standing beside him remains unaddressed by either party.