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The BBC is seeking a new host for its BBC Radio 2 breakfast show after Scott Mills was removed from the role. Gary Davies is currently standing in, while Vernon Kay has emerged as an early favourite with betting firms tracking the race. Mills, 53, was confirmed to have left the corporation on 30 March following allegations about his personal conduct, creating a vacancy in one of British radio's most scrutinised roles.

Mills had only been in the weekday breakfast seat for a little over a year after taking over from Zoe Ball. His final programme aired on 24 March, ending with a routine 'see you tomorrow,' before Davies quietly stepped in days later. The abruptness of it all is part of why the replacement question now feels so loaded. Radio 2 rarely has a gap at the top and, when it does, the decision says something about where the station thinks its audience is heading.

Scott Mills Vacancy Puts Vernon Kay in Focus

Vernon Kay is the name most often mentioned at this stage, not simply because outside odds have him in front, but because he already occupies valuable territory on the station. Kay, 51, has hosted Radio 2's mid morning show since 2023 and his programme was described by station head Helen Thomas last month as 'the most listened to show on UK radio,' drawing 6.7 million listeners a week. In BBC terms, that kind of reach tends to matter more than chatter.

He also comes with the sort of familiarity the corporation likes when it needs calm rather than reinvention. Kay has previously covered major slots and is widely seen as a dependable choice. Breakfast radio demands more than warmth or wit. It requires stamina, consistency and the ability to sound alert before much of the country has even found the kettle.

Gary Davies remains firmly in the frame. At 68, he is BBC Radio 2's dependable reserve, the voice producers turn to when schedules falter, and he is already the presenter listeners hear each morning as the station regroups. That carries weight, even if the BBC ultimately decides the permanent appointment should feel bigger, newer or more strategic.

Show Could Go for Experience or Reach

If the BBC wants a presenter with breakfast credentials already baked in, Sara Cox is an obvious contender. She has decades of history with the corporation and a track record on both Radio 1 and Radio 2, which makes her the sort of candidate nobody would need explained to the audience.

Dermot O'Leary sits in a similar category. He is already a trusted Radio 2 presence and has the kind of easy, unforced style that breakfast radio depends on.

Then there is Rylan Clark, whose name keeps surfacing because he offers something slightly different. He is younger than some of the other contenders, already popular with Radio 2 listeners and still capable of drawing attention beyond the station's usual base.

Clara Amfo also remains a credible possibility, with BBC pedigree, broad recognition and the advantage of being available after leaving Radio 1 last year.

Richie Anderson may be the less flashy option, but not necessarily the least plausible. He has become a familiar voice on the station, and the BBC has a habit, when it suits, of promoting people who already understand the machinery from the inside.

OJ Borg, Tony Blackburn and Claudia Winkleman have all been cited elsewhere among the wider field, which suggests the conversation is still loose and probably more speculative than settled.

For now, Davies remains on air, listeners remain curious and Radio 2 is left balancing trust, ratings and tone after a messy exit. Whoever takes over will not simply replace Scott Mills. They will set the mood for the station's biggest programme at a moment when the BBC can ill afford another misstep.