NBC has confirmed a major wave of television cancellations in 2026, cutting several high-profile programmes including The Kelly Clarkson Show, Law & Order: Organized Crime and Access Hollywood. The decisions mark a significant reset of NBC's broadcast and syndication line-up, affecting daytime talk shows, scripted dramas and long-running entertainment news formats across the network's schedule.

The move underscores the network's broader strategy shift as it adapts to changing audience behaviour, declining linear television markets, and the growing dominance of streaming platforms. For viewers, the cancellations represent the end of familiar titles that have shaped NBC's schedule for decades.

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NBC 2026 Cancellations Reshape Broadcast TV Line-Up

The cancellations span multiple genres, reflecting a broad shift in NBC's programming strategy for the next broadcast cycle. The Kelly Clarkson Show will end after seven seasons, despite strong daytime ratings and multiple award wins. Law & Order: Organized Crime, led by Christopher Meloni, has been cancelled after five seasons, while Access Hollywood and Access Daily are set to conclude as NBCUniversal exits first-run syndication.

Other affected titles include Karamo, The Steve Wilkos Show, Brilliant Minds and Stumble. Together, these changes signal a wider overhaul across both scripted and unscripted programming, with legacy formats and newer series being removed as the network adjusts its long-term schedule.

NBCUniversal Exits Syndication Amid Industry Shift

NBCUniversal is restructuring its first-run syndication business, a move that has contributed to the cancellation of several long-running daytime and entertainment programmes. The company is reducing its production of syndicated content for local stations as viewing habits continue to shift towards streaming platforms and on-demand viewing.

The decision affects shows within NBCUniversal's syndication portfolio, as the broadcaster realigns its programming strategy with changing audience behaviour and a declining linear television market.

The broader television industry has been under pressure as advertising revenue falls and audiences migrate away from traditional broadcast schedules. In response, NBCUniversal is increasingly prioritising streaming-led distribution through Peacock, alongside more flexible digital-first content strategies designed for multi-platform viewing.

Ratings Pressure And Performance Challenges

Several of the cancelled shows faced performance challenges on linear television, reflecting the increasing pressure on broadcast programming as audiences continue to fragment across platforms.

Brilliant Minds struggled to build strong consistent ratings during its run, with industry reports linking its low viewership performance to its cancellation after two seasons. The series was among NBC's lower-rated scripted dramas, which contributed to its removal from the schedule.

Law & Order: Organized Crime also experienced fluctuating audience performance across its five-season run. Despite being part of the long-running Law & Order franchise and featuring Christopher Meloni as detective Elliot Stabler, the series went through a number of scheduling and production adjustments during its broadcast lifecycle.

These developments reflect a wider industry trend in which traditional broadcast shows are increasingly evaluated against tighter performance benchmarks, as linear television continues to face declining viewership and growing competition from streaming platforms.

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ends After Seven Seasons

One of NBC's most notable daytime cancellations is The Kelly Clarkson Show, which will conclude after seven seasons. The programme has been widely recognised as one of NBC's leading daytime talk shows, earning strong viewership and eight Daytime Emmy Awards since its 2019 debut.

Kelly Clarkson confirmed in an Instagram statement that this season will be her last as host, saying stepping away from the daily schedule would allow her to prioritise her children and focus on the next chapter of her life. According to Entertainment Tonight, sources said the decision to end the show was '100% Kelly's choice.'

ET also reported that the show will continue airing new episodes through Fall 2026. Clarkson thanked her team, band and crew, reflecting on seven seasons of 'amazing moments.'

The talk show has been a key part of NBC's daytime lineup since launch, particularly during a period when traditional syndicated formats have faced continued decline across US television.

Access Hollywood and the End of a Syndication Era

Access Hollywood, which first launched in 1996, will end after nearly three decades on air. Its companion programme, Access Daily, has also been cancelled, marking the end of two of NBCUniversal's longest-running entertainment news syndication brands.

Both programmes were key parts of NBCUniversal's first-run syndication output for many years. Their cancellation reflects a broader exit from syndication production as the company restructures its television portfolio.

The move comes as NBCUniversal continues to prioritise streaming platforms and digital-first distribution strategies, signalling a structural shift in how the company delivers entertainment and news programming.