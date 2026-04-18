Carrie Ann Inaba has updated fans after revealing she was rushed to hospital following a frightening medical emergency during a flight to New York.

The longtime Dancing With the Stars judge shared the incident on Instagram, where she explained she suddenly became unwell while travelling from Los Angeles for an event she said she felt passionate about.

After the update, many viewers were left wondering whether Inaba would be able to return to DWTS following the health scare.

For now, there is no sign that she plans to step away.

Carrie Ann Inaba reveals frightening in-flight ordeal

Inaba described how quickly the situation escalated during the flight.

'Yesterday was quite a day,' she wrote. 'I was on my way to NY for something I am very passionate about. But there was a small "medical emergency" on the plane.'

She continued: 'I very suddenly felt quite ill. And while it seemed like food poisoning, I also suddenly broke out into a cold sweat, got dizzy and my arms went numb.'

The judge said she usually manages health issues independently, but this incident felt different.

'Normally I handle most of my health things on my own. Like many people who live with autoimmune disease, I travel with a health tool kit and am prepared for the worst, but this scared me.'

Inaba added that the aircraft was also experiencing turbulence while she was in the restroom.

'And while I was locked in the restroom, we were also experiencing turbulence and the flight attendants had been asked to sit in their seats as well. I didn't want to have anyone else put themselves at risk... but when my arms went numb, it was time to ask for help.'

Will Carrie Ann Inaba return to Dancing With the Stars?

Although the episode alarmed fans, Inaba later shared a more hopeful tone after receiving treatment.

'I wanted to thank all the people who helped me yesterday.' She commented on her own post, addressing airline staff, onboard medics, paramedics, passengers and social workers.

There has been no announcement of any change to her role on Dancing With the Stars and nothing currently suggests she plans to leave the judging panel.

With the next season yet to begin, Inaba still has time to recover fully before any return to the ballroom.

Carrie Ann shares emotional message after health scare

Following the incident, Inaba also posted a reflective message in the comments section, saying the experience reminded her she is not facing health challenges alone.

'... I'm always thankful for the moments that scare or challenge me especially with my health. They remind me that while I often face my health challenges alone, I am not alone. None of us are. The helpers are everywhere.🤍'

Many fans flooded her post with support and well wishes.

Inaba has spoken openly in the past about living with autoimmune conditions and the impact they can have on daily life. Her latest update showed both the frightening reality of unexpected health episodes and the gratitude she felt for those around her.

For now, the television personality appears to be taking the time she needs to recover.