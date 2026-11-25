Bea Millan-Windorski's third runner-up finish at Miss Universe 2026 came amid debate among Filipino pageant supporters, with some questioning whether production mishaps during the swimsuit presentation affected her performance.

Facebook page Reigna drew attention to the timing of Millan-Windorski's runway walk, arguing that the Philippine representative may have been caught in a production mismatch involving host introductions and floor-director instructions.

The post questioned whether contestants had enough rehearsal time to coordinate their movements with broadcast cues, rather than blaming the delegate herself.

Reigna's Facebook post highlighted how Millan-Windorski was reportedly the first delegate to walk during the final group of the swimsuit presentation.

According to the account, she had to contend with additional host introductions while the floor director was signalling her to proceed, potentially creating a discrepancy between stage instructions and the audio heard by livestream viewers.

'As the first delegate to walk in the final group, Bea had to navigate additional host introductions. While the voice-over was still ongoing, the floor director reportedly signaled her to proceed, creating a possible mismatch between her runway walk and what livestream viewers heard,' the post read.

The page also questioned whether the production team had properly coordinated the candidates' movements, host introductions and technical cues before the preliminary competition.

'This raises a bigger question: Was there enough rehearsal time to synchronize the candidates, hosts, and production cues?

'These are details that should have been ironed out before the preliminary competition.

'BEFORE WE BLAME BEA, LET'S TALK ABOUT THE PRODUCTION.

'Do you think Bea's timing affected her performance, or was she simply following the instructions given to her?'

The timing allegation has not been independently verified. Millan-Windorski advanced to the Top 5 before finishing third runner-up, while Puerto Rico's Jennifer Barreto won the crown. The Philippine representative also received praise from supporters for her performances throughout the competition.

Miss Universe 2026 Faced Mounting Controversies Before Coronation

The timing debate is the latest controversy surrounding the competition, which faced several organisational challenges before the final in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Earlier, the 'Beauty at the Beach' swimsuit event drew criticism after contestants struggled to walk on carpets laid over sand, with some nearly losing their balance. The Miss Universe Organisation subsequently distanced itself from the event's production, saying it fell short of its expected standards, while producer Magali Febles apologised over the runway difficulties.

The pageant also faced disputes involving ownership and corporate governance, withdrawals and visa-related difficulties affecting contestants. Questions about judging transparency resurfaced following allegations made during the 2025 competition, including claims by former judge Omar Harfouch that an unofficial panel had selected finalists. The organisation denied those allegations, rejecting claims that an unauthorised jury had been involved.

Third Runner-up Result Fuels Debate Over Judging and Fairness

Millan-Windorski's placement has prompted discussions among Filipino pageant followers about whether judging and production standards adequately reflected contestants' performances. Her supporters had regarded her as a strong contender, particularly after her preliminary swimsuit and evening gown presentations received positive reactions.

The final results, however, were determined by the judges, and there is no publicly established evidence that the alleged timing issue affected her ranking or that the outcome was biased against the Philippines.