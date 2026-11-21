Beabadoobee has seemingly been left speechless after a viral post poked fun at the punctuation appearing in the lyrics of her newly released song, 'No Punctuation', with the singer responding with just two letters: 'um'.

The playful exchange came after parody account Phonsy shared a screenshot of the lyrics, highlighting punctuation marks that appeared throughout the text despite the track's title. The post quickly attracted attention from fans, who joined in with jokes, disbelief and reactions to the apparent contradiction.

Beabadoobee herself appeared to acknowledge the joke after sharing the post, giving fans little else to work with beyond her brief response. The interaction has since fuelled more online teasing, with listeners examining the lyrics and sharing their own reactions to the unexpected punctuation debate.

Beabadoobee's 'No Punctuation' Becomes the Joke

The viral post from Phonsy drew attention to the lyrics displayed alongside the song, with red markings pointing out punctuation that fans found amusing given the track's title.

The parody account's post prompted Beabadoobee to share a short response, 'um', which only added to the humour surrounding the exchange. Rather than a lengthy explanation, the singer's reaction became part of the joke, leaving fans to fill the comments with their own interpretations.

One user shared a reaction GIF expressing disbelief, while others questioned the punctuation or joked about the singer's response. Another commenter suggested the situation was difficult to believe, while some appeared to play along with the viral moment.

The discussion also included fans poking fun at the lyrics and the title itself, with the post attracting attention beyond the original parody account.

Fans Say Spotify 'Got the Memo'

The joke continued when a fan shared a screenshot of the lyrics displayed on Spotify, pointing out that the platform appeared to present the words without punctuation.

'At least Spotify got the memo,' one user wrote, suggesting the streaming platform had understood the assignment better than the version highlighted in the viral post.

The screenshot showed the lyrics presented without punctuation, adding another layer to the online discussion. Fans continued sharing reactions to the apparent difference, with the moment becoming an unexpected talking point surrounding Beabadoobee's new music.

Beabadoobee Announces Surprise Album 'Bananas 4 Cats'

The online exchange comes as Beabadoobee prepares to release another album, 'Bananas 4 Cats', following her recent record 'Pylon'.

According to a report from NME, the singer announced the upcoming album alongside the release of 'No Punctuation'. The new record is scheduled to arrive on 19 February 2027 through Dirty Hit and Interscope, just months after 'Pylon' was released in September.

Beabadoobee said she felt inspired after returning home and naturally began working on another album. The upcoming project is expected to centre on the idea of home, with the singer recording in East London alongside a small circle of people close to her rather than working with the larger group of collaborators involved in her previous record.

While fans await more details about the album, 'No Punctuation' has already found itself at the centre of an unexpected online conversation.