Conservative commentators criticised the AmericaFest 2026 lineup on Friday, 20 November, with one urging organiser Turning Point USA (TPUSA) to 'disband tomorrow'.

The backlash followed a 19 November announcement naming US Vice President JD Vance and Donald Trump Jr. among speakers for December's conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

Critics challenged individual speakers and questioned TPUSA's influence on the conservative movement. However, some conservatives defended its decision to bring different factions together.

TPUSA had already acknowledged those disagreements in its announcement. 'The movement is fractured. Pretending otherwise won't fix it,' the organisation wrote on X. It promoted the conference as a forum for difficult cultural debates.

AmericaFest 2026 Lineup Draws 'Disband Tomorrow' Demand

The four-day event is scheduled for 17 to 20 December at the Phoenix Convention Center. Its advertised speakers include TPUSA chief executive Erika Kirk, former White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt, Steve Bannon and Tulsi Gabbard.

Matt Gaetz, Jack Posobiec and Michael Knowles are also listed on the official programme. Vance is expected to headline the gathering after delivering a keynote address at last year's conference.

This is an organization that should disband tomorrow.



They suck ridiculous amounts of money out of the process to throw parties and pay grifters to do nothing.



We lose more and more of the young vote despite their existence. https://t.co/6gfDYgdWcZ — John Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 20, 2026

Conservative commentator John Cardillo said TPUSA 'should disband tomorrow'. He accused the group of spending heavily on events and political personalities while losing support among younger voters. His post provided no financial records or voting data to substantiate those allegations.

Conservative activist Sloan Rachmuth accused TPUSA of helping fracture the Republican Party, calling the result a 'dumpster fire'. That was her assessment, not an independently established finding about the organisation's influence.

TPUSA was instrumental in fracturing the Republican Party and making it a dumpster fire. https://t.co/hFoxDqkSAm — Sloan Rachmuth (@SloanRachmuth) November 20, 2026

Author Joseph Gelman described the lineup as a 'clown show'. He shared an altered promotional graphic crossing out seven speakers, including Vance, Trump Jr., Gabbard, Knowles, Rachel Campos-Duffy, Posobiec and Gaetz.

Here, I fixed it for you TPUSA. What a clown show and an embarrassment to the conservative movement. https://t.co/kUfiu8gZRf pic.twitter.com/MRU3gVi6vb — Joseph Gelman (@JosephGelman) November 20, 2026

The account Evangelical Dark Web questioned Leavitt's prominence. 'Why on earth is Karoline Leavitt a headliner? What has she done?' it asked. The official programme lists Leavitt as a featured speaker.

AmericaFest 2026 Lineup Reopens Divisions on the Right

Conservative radio host Jesse Kelly rejected the criticism with sarcasm. He mocked complaints about individual speakers, imitating detractors who declare 'TPUSA has lost their way!' His response illustrated that not everyone on the right viewed the lineup as a problem.

The disagreements have a recent precedent. At AmericaFest 2025, commentator Ben Shapiro criticised Tucker Carlson for interviewing white nationalist Nick Fuentes. Carlson pushed back during the conference, exposing tensions over antisemitism and who should be welcomed into conservative politics.

Uh oh. Here’s a huge list of names from across the political spectrum on the Right.



Time to point out the few you hate say something like, “TPUSA has lost their way!” https://t.co/XImRZMuyXw — Jesse Kelly (@JesseKellyDC) November 20, 2026

That event was the first AmericaFest since the September 2025 killing of TPUSA founder Charlie Kirk. Erika Kirk, who succeeded him as chief executive, endorsed Vance for a potential 2028 presidential bid. His return this December therefore carries significance beyond another speaking engagement.

The 2026 programme includes a scheduled debate between Curt Mills and Will Chamberlain about conservatives and Israel. Other sessions concern American identity and the economy, issues on which the advertised participants hold competing views.

TPUSA's announcement preceded the demands for it to close and should not be read as a response to those critics. The latest arguments nevertheless place its stated goal of confronting political differences under scrutiny before delegates gather in Phoenix.