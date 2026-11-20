Former NVIDIA employees have described the company's management culture under Jensen Huang as resembling 'Stockholm syndrome', according to allegations reported on Friday, 20 November. The accounts emerged as an online petition calling for the former chief executive's reinstatement reportedly surpassed 200,000 signatures.

NVIDIA announced Huang's departure on 12 November, after its board accepted his resignation the previous day. Chief financial officer Colette Kress was appointed interim chief executive while the company began searching for a permanent successor.

NVIDIA said Huang's resignation followed his disclosure of personal behaviour inconsistent with the company's standards. The workplace allegations reported this week are separate from the board's investigation and have not been established as findings by the company. Huang's spokesperson dismissed the allegations as fabrications.

Jensen Huang Reinstatement Petition Grows Amid Workplace Allegations

Six current and former NVIDIA employees compared the company's culture to 'Stockholm syndrome', according to interviews reported by The New York Times. The phrase was used as an analogy for employees' loyalty to Huang despite accounts of alleged mistreatment, not as a medical diagnosis.

The reporting described Huang allegedly humiliating managers in meetings, sometimes in front of their own teams. One account said he threatened to rip off an executive's arms and beat him to death with them. Another alleged that he told an employee that their mother should have aborted them.

During a meeting in 2025 attended by about 40 colleagues, Huang allegedly told a senior sales executive, 'You don't know d-k about my business.' Separate accounts described him throwing a water bottle at an executive during another meeting. These allegations have not been independently verified by IBTimes UK.

The reporting also revisited concerns raised in 2004 by Michael Winston, then a senior human resources executive. Winston said he objected to what he regarded as threatening management behaviour following an off-site meeting in October 2004.

Winston claimed Huang responded to criticism by treating intimidating remarks as a 'rite of passage'. Winston was dismissed in November 2004, according to the reporting.

The following year, he filed a complaint with California's Department of Fair Employment and Housing and prepared a lawsuit. The New York Times reported that NVIDIA reached a confidential settlement with Winston for more than $1 million (£762,000) before a lawsuit was filed. A settlement does not establish wrongdoing or constitute an admission of liability.

NVIDIA Board Rejects Jensen Huang Reinstatement Petition Demands

Despite the allegations, Huang's reinstatement campaign continued to attract support. By 20 November, the online petition had reportedly exceeded 200,000 signatures. However, the campaign website says signatories' professional affiliations are self-reported and have not been independently verified.

Huang himself previously described his demanding management approach as a form of encouragement. In a recorded fireside conversation, he said, 'I'd rather torture you into greatness because I believe in you.'

BREAKING: 🚨 Jensen Huang says "torture them into greatness." pic.twitter.com/FzPkYLXP2O — The Web4 Report (@Web4Report) November 20, 2026

The remark provides context for his publicly expressed management philosophy but does not confirm the specific incidents alleged by former colleagues.

At NVIDIA's earnings call on 17 November, board chairman Harvey Jones explicitly ruled out a return. He said directors 'do not intend to reinstate Jensen as CEO' and confirmed the company was searching for his successor.

Kress separately urged employees to 'move forward' during an internal meeting, according to the New York Post. The reinstatement campaign continues despite the board's publicly stated position, with Kress serving as interim chief executive while NVIDIA searches for a permanent replacement.