Universal Pictures has confirmed new details for Wicked Part 2, officially retitled Wicked: For Good, reuniting Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo as Glinda and Elphaba.

The announcement has reignited global fan buzz, with growing speculation that the sequel could finally introduce The Wizard of Oz's most famous character — Dorothy Gale.

When Is Wicked Part 2 Coming Out?

The highly anticipated sequel will arrive in cinemas on 21 November 2025. Production on Wicked: For Good was completed alongside the first film to preserve continuity and tone across both chapters.

Director Jon M. Chu explained that splitting the story into two instalments allowed for a more faithful adaptation of the original Broadway musical rather than condensing it into a single film.

The strategy mirrors other major studio successes that opted for multi-part storytelling. The first Wicked film, released in 2024, became one of the highest-grossing musical adaptations in history and topped global box office charts during its opening weekend.

Universal aims to replicate that success by positioning Wicked: For Good during the 2025 holiday season, when family audiences and awards contenders dominate cinemas.

Who's Returning to Oz? Full Wicked Part 2 Cast Line-up

Most of the original ensemble is returning for Wicked: For Good. Cynthia Erivo reprises her role as the misunderstood Elphaba, while Ariana Grande once again portrays the ambitious and image-conscious Glinda. Jonathan Bailey returns as Fiyero, the romantic lead caught between the two witches.

Michelle Yeoh will reprise her role as Madame Morrible, and Jeff Goldblum returns as the manipulative Wizard.

Supporting cast members Ethan Slater and Marissa Bode are also confirmed to appear. A new addition to the line-up is Colman Domingo, who joins the cast as the voice of the Cowardly Lion.

Behind the scenes, the creative team remains largely unchanged. Jon M. Chu continues to direct, with a screenplay by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. Stephen Schwartz, composer of the original Broadway score, returns to create new music, alongside John Powell, who will compose the film's orchestral score.

Why Fans Believe Dorothy Might Appear

Rumours about Dorothy Gale's potential appearance in Wicked: For Good have been circulating since production began. The sequel adapts Act Two of the original stage musical, which runs parallel to events in The Wizard of Oz.

This overlap has led many fans to believe that Dorothy could make a cameo in the second film, possibly linking the two worlds on screen for the first time.

Fan theories gained traction following the first teaser trailer, which features scenes that mirror moments from the 1939 classic.

Online communities and entertainment outlets have highlighted these parallels, noting that the film's subtitle — For Good — may symbolise finality and reconciliation within Oz's story.

Although Universal has not confirmed any casting for Dorothy, speculation continues to dominate fan discussions on social media.

Many believe her inclusion would provide narrative closure between Wicked and The Wizard of Oz, completing the cycle that began on Broadway more than two decades ago.

The Title Change and What It Might Mean

In late 2024, Universal announced a change in title from Wicked Part 2 to Wicked: For Good. The update reflects both a thematic and tonal shift, with director Jon M. Chu stating that the new title gives the sequel its own identity rather than framing it merely as a continuation.

The phrase For Good references one of the musical's most beloved songs, symbolising forgiveness and transformation. It also serves as a nod to the lasting consequences of Glinda and Elphaba's decisions. Fans have interpreted the change as a hint toward the story's emotional conclusion.