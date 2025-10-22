R&B collaborator Kevin McCall has gone viral after breaking down in tears on a podcast, revealing that he is struggling financially and living on government assistance. The shocking admission reignited his long feud with Chris Brown, whom McCall claims still owes him money. However, Brown has reportedly refused to step in, allegedly citing disturbing past threats McCall made against his family.

McCall's Breakdown

Appearing on the Back On Figg YouTube show, McCall, 39, stunned viewers by pulling out an EBT card and asking, 'Why the f*** I got an EBT card?' He tearfully admitted that he could no longer afford his $2,000 monthly child support payments and pleaded with Brown to give him '$25K for them four songs I owe you.'

McCall co-wrote and featured on several of Chris Brown's early hits, including Deuces and Strip, both of which helped launch Brown's comeback after his 2009 scandal. Despite that success, McCall claimed he never received fair payment and alleged that Brown's label still owes him millions in royalties.

'I am not asking for a handout,' McCall said during the interview. 'I just want what's rightfully mine. I helped build his empire.'

The video quickly spread online, with fans expressing concern over McCall's apparent mental and financial state. Some accused the industry of abandoning him, while others questioned whether his current struggles stem from past choices rather than exploitation.

Young Thug Steps In

Rapper Young Thug publicly responded after seeing McCall's emotional breakdown, offering to step in where Chris Brown would not.

Taking to X, Thug wrote: 'Kevin McCall hit me my n*a, I'll give u the 25k u need, and I know CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. N**s is busy sometimes brada.'

The gesture earned Thug praise from fans who applauded his compassion. However, Brown has yet to respond publicly to the situation. Sources close to the singer reportedly say he has no intention of engaging with McCall again — and for good reason.

Kevin McCall hit me my nigga, I’ll give u the 25k u need, and i no CB would give it to u also bro he a real one. Niggas is busy sometimes brada — Young Thug ひ (@youngthug) October 21, 2025

The Dark History Between McCall and Brown

Though McCall and Brown once shared studio chemistry, their friendship turned toxic over time. Around 2020, McCall allegedly threatened to kill Brown and his daughter, Royalty, during a heated online feud. He wrote that Brown 'and his seed would be in a casket' if he had anything to do with McCall's shooting incident, a shocking statement that caused widespread outrage.

When confronted, McCall defended his words by quoting Bible verses and claiming he did not see anything wrong with his remarks. Fans condemned him for bringing an innocent child into his anger toward Brown.

Since then, Brown has reportedly cut all ties with McCall. 'Before anyone says Chris Brown is being mean,' one fan commented on social media, 'remember Kevin McCall threatened to kill him and his daughter. Chris is not giving money to someone who did that.'

The once-promising artist's career has steadily declined since his split with Brown's label, CBE (Chris Brown Entertainment). Many believe his downfall was fuelled not only by industry politics but also by his own erratic behaviour and legal troubles.

and BEFORE anyone fixes their mouth to say Chris Brown is being mean…



context: Kevin McCall threatened to kill him AND his daughter, Royalty. Baby, Chris is NOT giving you money just because you spent your royalties from a handful of songs. pic.twitter.com/E26T6X050D — ThereGoTerry (@ThereGoTerry) October 22, 2025

Industry Takes Notice

Reactions to McCall's viral interview have been mixed. While some sympathised with his financial hardship, others criticised him for burning bridges and blaming others for his downfall. 'He got paid, blew the bag, and now it's Chris Brown's fault?' one user wrote. 'You see success and you're trying to mooch — envy at its finest.'

Others expressed genuine sadness over McCall's decline, recalling his early promise as both a producer and singer. Many urged Brown to forgive him, while others maintained that forgiveness does not mean financial responsibility.

The situation has also reignited conversations about how artists are treated within the music industry. Some observers note that McCall's claims of unpaid royalties highlight the need for transparency in recording contracts, especially for emerging artists working under bigger names.