Cardi B is reportedly giving NFL star Stefon Diggs another chance following their recent breakup, sources say, with insiders suggesting a noticeable shift in Diggs' behaviour may have changed the rapper's outlook on their relationship.

The pair, who share a young son born in November 2025, had previously split earlier in 2026 amid concerns over trust issues and increasing tension in their relationship. However, recent public appearances together have reignited speculation that the couple may be moving towards reconciliation.

According to an exclusive report from People, the situation between the two has shifted in recent weeks, with Diggs allegedly making more consistent efforts to repair their relationship. Sources claim these changes did not go unnoticed by Cardi B, who has reportedly remained cautious but not entirely closed off to reconciliation.

'He Stepped It Up' Behind the Scenes

Insiders say a key factor in the apparent thawing of tensions is Diggs' renewed approach to communication and presence in Cardi's life. People quoted a source saying, 'He stepped it up a few weeks ago and showed her that he wants to make it work,' suggesting a more intentional effort to address issues that had previously strained the relationship.

'It was enough of an effort to get her attention. She still cares about him a lot,' the source added.

While neither Cardi B nor Diggs has publicly confirmed a reconciliation, their interactions at recent events have fuelled speculation. The pair were seen together at a Mother's Day-related charity event hosted by Diggs' foundation, where observers noted a noticeably warm dynamic between them.

Additional sightings at Cardi B's tour stops, and afterparties have further intensified rumours that the former couple is spending increasing time together again, despite their earlier split before the Super Bowl period in early 2026.

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From Breakup to Renewed Contact

Cardi B's decision to distance herself from the relationship earlier this year was reportedly driven by concerns about trust and a desire to focus on her children and career, including her ongoing 'Little Miss Drama' tour. At the time, sources said she was prioritising stability after a turbulent period in the relationship.

Despite the separation, insiders now suggest that Cardi 'never fully closed the door' on Diggs. Instead, she is said to be proceeding cautiously, observing whether his recent efforts represent a genuine and sustained change.

The couple's history has been marked by on-and-off periods since they began dating publicly in 2025, with frequent speculation surrounding their status, particularly following their split ahead of major sporting and entertainment events earlier this year.

Public Attention and Private Decisions

Public appearances have played a significant role in shaping the current narrative. Their presence together at recent events has not gone unnoticed, with fans and media closely analysing body language, interactions, and timing.

While speculation continues to grow, neither party has issued a formal statement confirming reconciliation. Sources emphasise that, despite growing warmth, Cardi B remains focused on her children, career commitments, and long-term emotional stability.

Industry observers note that high-profile relationships often experience cycles of separation and reunion under public scrutiny, especially when both individuals maintain demanding careers in entertainment and professional sport.

A Relationship Still in Flux

For now, the status of Cardi B and Stefon Diggs' relationship remains uncertain, though insider accounts suggest a shift from distance towards cautious reconnection. Whether this develops into a full reconciliation remains to be seen.

What is clear, however, is that renewed communication and visible attempts at repair have placed the pair back at the centre of celebrity relationship speculation. As one source summarised, the situation is no longer defined by conflict, but by a slow rebuilding process that could still go either way.