Mark Zuckerberg's $300 million superyacht has become the unlikely centre of a viral Alaska rescue story after passengers reportedly booed when they learned the billionaire's vessel was closer to a stranded boat, but did not respond to a Coast Guard assistance broadcast.

The incident involved a 21-foot skiff that ran out of fuel last week while travelling between Petersburg and Juneau in southeast Alaska on 8th August. The boat contacted the US Coast Guard at about 9:30 p.m, and later determined that the vessel was not in distress. However, a marine assistance request on its behalf was issued at around 9:56 p.m.

The vessel that ultimately came to the rescue was not Zuckerberg's enormous superyacht, Launchpad, but the much smaller expedition cruise ship Wilderness Legacy, operated by UnCruise Adventures.

According to Alaska Beacon, Launchpad was closer to the stranded skiff. Wilderness Legacy nevertheless diverted to the vessel and towed it back towards the safety of Farragut Bay. That is where the story took an unexpected turn.

A passenger aboard Wilderness Legacy, software developer Michael Love, said the ship's captain told passengers that Zuckerberg's yacht had been closer but didn't respond to the request for assistance, which was met with 'near unanimous booing' from passengers.

The account quickly spread online, putting the spotlight on Launchpad, a 387-foot superyacht delivered to Zuckerberg in 2024. However, Zuckerberg's representatives have rejected the suggestion that the yacht deliberately refused to help.

Zuckerberg's Yacht Was Allegedly On a Different Radio Channel

Brian Baker, a spokesperson for Zuckerberg and his wife, Priscilla Chan, told Forbes that neither Zuckerberg nor his family was aboard Launchpad when the incident occurred. More importantly, Baker said the yacht's crew was monitoring a different radio channel from the one used for the Coast Guard's assistance broadcast.

By the time the crew reviewed the Coast Guard communication, Baker said, the rescue was already underway. 'We're grateful all parties are safe,' the spokesperson reportedly said.

That explanation changes the nature of the controversy, as the available reporting does not establish that Zuckerberg personally rejected a request for help, nor does it show that the yacht's crew knowingly ignored a vessel in immediate danger.

The Coast Guard itself said the skiff was not considered to be in distress. Instead, officials issued a marine assistance request after determining the situation did not meet the threshold for a distress call.

'We did assist the Coast Guard with callouts on our radio and (were) able to hail the Wilderness Legacy, who ended up rendering assistance," said Marine Exchange's chief operations officer, John Hollingsworth.

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'From my experience, I know that situations like this contain myriad details for the vessels involved, so the AIS (tracking) snippet you obtained only reveals one of those details. I do know that Wilderness Legacy is an UnCruise vessel and is very familiar with Alaska waters, so that may have contributed to them rendering assistance quickly,' he had stated.

Launchpad is almost 400 feet long and has been widely reported as costing hundreds of millions of dollars. Zuckerberg's current wealth stands at over $200 billion, and against that backdrop, the image of a gigantic luxury yacht worth hundreds of millions of dollars near a stranded small boat was likely to attract attention.