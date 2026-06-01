A retired Arizona couple have filed a class action lawsuit in a US federal court accusing Bitcoin ATM operator Bitcoin Depot of enabling a $76,000 impersonation scam that wiped out their savings between 9 and 13 August 2025 and, they say, forced one of them back to work.

The claim centres on a pattern fraud investigator have been warning about for years. Scammers allegedly pose as trusted institutions, terrify victims with invented criminal allegations, then insist the only way to 'fix' the problem is to move money into Bitcoin via a crypto ATM. The Laceys argue Bitcoin Depot has long been aware of how its machines are used in these schemes yet failed to put in place basic protections for inexperienced, often older, customers.

Retired couple loses $76,000 life savings to Bitcoin ATM scam, sues Bitcoin Depot in Federal Court. pic.twitter.com/juf8pFQ0CQ — GM (@CoeusNG) June 1, 2026

How the Bitcoin ATM Scam Allegedly Unfolded

According to the lawsuit, Karen and Robert Lacey were first contacted by someone claiming to be from Norton, the antivirus software provider, who said there was suspicious activity on their account. That call, the couple say, was quickly escalated to supposed FBI agents who told them their accounts were linked to child pornography and illegal gambling.

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The complaint sets out a clear pattern. Over five days, the Laceys were allegedly kept on the phone and instructed to withdraw cash, then feed it into Bitcoin Depot ATMs in a series of large deposits. The scammers, the filing claims, warned them that speaking to anyone about what was happening would jeopardise the 'investigation.'

To reinforce the illusion of official legitimacy, the fraudsters allegedly manipulated the couple's phones so wireless networks labelled 'FBI' appeared in their settings. The lawsuit says these networks remained visible for months after the money had gone, a lingering digital ghost of the ruse that had emptied the Laceys' accounts.

By the end of the week, the couple say they had deposited $76,000 described in the complaint as 'the entirety of their retirement savings' into Bitcoin Depot machines. Once converted into Bitcoin and sent on to a wallet controlled by the scammers, the cash was effectively unrecoverable.

Bitcoin Depot Lawsuit Focuses on 'Obvious Red Flags'

The heart of the Bitcoin Depot lawsuit is not simply that the Laceys were conned. It is the contention that the company's ATMs processed every single transaction without 'meaningful intervention,' despite what the claim describes as glaring warning signs.

The complaint highlights several alleged red flags. The Laceys were first-time users of Bitcoin ATMs. They were making unusually large cash deposits for several days in a row. And, crucially, staff allegedly could see them acting 'under telephone instructions from unknown parties' while using the machines.

'Despite obvious red flags ... Bitcoin Depot's ATM processed each transaction without meaningful intervention, taking its substantial cut before transferring the remainder to the scammer's wallet,' the lawsuit states.

The filing accuses the company of relying largely on on‑screen alerts and stickers at its ATMs to warn about scams, a measure the plaintiffs call 'demonstrably ineffective' in the face of sophisticated impersonation tactics. The lawsuit further alleges that Bitcoin Depot charges fees of up to 50% of transaction amounts, arguing that this structure gives the firm a financial incentive to let high‑value, high‑risk transfers proceed.

Bitcoin Depot is also criticised using the company's own words. The claim points to its filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, which reportedly acknowledge that its services 'may be exploited to facilitate illegal activity such as fraud' and that its risk management systems 'may not be sufficient.' The lawsuit presents those disclosures as evidence that the company knew how its network was being used yet did too little to stop it.

Three different stories tonight, one root cause.



The FBI logged 388 million dollars lost to Bitcoin ATM scams last year, more than eight in ten of those dollars from people over sixty. This week a retired couple sued after 76 thousand of their savings went into a kiosk on a… pic.twitter.com/phFQYkBIEx — Brad Messier (@KryptoBeard13) May 31, 2026

Personal Fallout and Wider Bitcoin ATM Concerns

The human cost set out in the claim is stark. Karen Lacey was retired when the alleged fraud took place. After losing her savings, the lawsuit says she was forced back into work, now taking rotating hospital shifts to rebuild what had been lost at the machines.

When the couple's son reported the incident as a federal crime, Bitcoin Depot later issued two cheques for $1,000 each, according to the lawsuit. The plaintiffs say that $2,000 did not even cover the fees the company collected from their transactions, let alone the principal that vanished into the scammer's Bitcoin wallet.

The complaint leans on Federal Trade Commission data to argue this is not an isolated case. Losses linked to Bitcoin ATM fraud increased nearly tenfold between 2020 and 2023, it notes, with a reported median loss of $10,000 per victim. The Laceys' $76,000 deposit sits well above that median, but the mechanics of the con will look horribly familiar to regulators.

The plaintiffs are seeking a jury trial. They want injunctive relief to change how Bitcoin Depot's ATMs operate, along with compensatory and punitive damages, restitution of the fees they say were wrongly taken, and legal costs.

Bitcoin Depot is already facing other legal headaches. A separate class action, mentioned in the same filing, accuses the company of failing to properly protect customers' personal data during a 2025 breach. Taken together, the cases sketch an unflattering picture of a business at the intersection of fast‑moving Bitcoin technology and some very old‑fashioned questions about duty of care.

None of the allegations against Bitcoin Depot has yet been tested in court, and no findings have been made. Until a judge or jury weighs the evidence, all claims in the Bitcoin Depot lawsuit remain unproven and should be treated with caution.