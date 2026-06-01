Alexa Demie has dismissed claims she is retiring from acting after the Euphoria finale, telling The Hollywood Reporter in Los Angeles in an interview published on 31 May that while she is saying goodbye to Maddy Perez, she has no intention of walking away from Hollywood altogether. The 35-year-old star, who has become one of the HBO drama's most recognisable faces, said speculation over her future had gone too far, even as she refused to spell out exactly what comes next.

Online rumours have suggested that Demie was preparing to quit acting once Euphoria ends on 31 May. Those whispers trace back to a 2020 episode of The A24 Podcast, in which she spoke candidly with comedian Nathan Fielder about nearly giving up on auditions years before she landed the role that changed everything. At the time, she described feeling boxed out of leading parts that almost always went to white actors, prompting some fans to retroactively frame that frustration as a long-running plan to retreat from the industry.

Alexa Demie revela que, no início de “Euphoria”, acreditava que precisava aceitar cenas de nudez e sexo para não perder o papel de Maddy:



“Eu achava que, se dissesse não, perderia o papel. Não porque alguém tenha me dito isso, mas porque eu era muito jovem e não sabia. Depois de… pic.twitter.com/JxWb0PgOqb — UpdateCharts (@updatecharts) May 31, 2026

In her new interview, Demie is more careful but no less firm. She confirms that Maddy's story is over for now and that she is ready to move on from the character who turned her into a Gen Z style reference point. But when asked directly about her next move, she offers little more than a knowing refusal.

'There are goals, and things that I want,' she said, 'but I'm choosing to keep that private.' It is the kind of line that will irritate anyone who wants a neat announcement, but it fits the way she has managed her image so far. She does, however, give one small concession.

'I like my life like this, and I wouldn't change it,' she added. That offhand remark is doing a lot of work. For an actor on one of television's most dissected series, 'like this' means rare interviews, minimal red-carpet overexposure and an almost total absence from the gossip churn that surrounds many of her co‑stars. It also suggests that, whatever work she has lined up, it will be on her terms.

How Alexa Demie Nearly Walked Away Before Euphoria

The retirement talk around Demie hinges on a very different moment in her career. On The A24 Podcast four years ago, she spoke about turning up to casting offices in her early twenties and reading breakdowns for lead roles that explicitly excluded women like her. As a half-Mexican actress, she noticed that actors of Hispanic descent were missing from the long list of 'acceptable' ethnicities.

Read more Euphoria Season 3 Finale Explained: Air Date, Release Time, Spoilers and Possible Ending Euphoria Season 3 Finale Explained: Air Date, Release Time, Spoilers and Possible Ending

'I was reading it, and it really hit me—and I kept having that experience,' she said of one particular audition. After enough trips into those rooms, she said she was 'sick' of the process. What reads now as a calm recollection was, at the time, a breaking point. She described those years as a cycle where 'every few months you're just like, I'm quitting, I'm quitting.'

The nuance often lost in the recent headlines is that she never actually did. 'Knowing me, I never would have quit,' she said on the podcast, casting herself instead as someone who responds to a closed door by pushing harder. 'I'm more of the energy of like, No, I'm going to show you I can do it.' It is that stubborn streak, not a secret plan to retire, that eventually carried her into Euphoria.

'Not Right for the Part' — And Then Unmistakably Alexa Demie

Even Euphoria did not arrive wrapped in inevitability. Series creator Sam Levinson has previously said that HBO executives did not initially think Demie was 'right for the part' of Maddy Perez, the acid-tongued cheerleader whose friendships and relationships power much of the show's drama. The doubts were not about her talent so much as a narrow picture of what that character ought to look like.

Her final callback, by her own telling, felt less like a job interview and more like a line in the sand. 'I was like Joan of Arc,' she recalled. It was no longer just about landing a role in a new HBO drama; it was about walking into that room and refusing to be invisible. 'At that point it wasn't about getting the show anymore, it was about going into that room and being seen.'

Alexa Demie confirms to THR she’s not retiring from acting.



(https://t.co/V5dKyz8RmR) pic.twitter.com/iPoF0kEGNP — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 31, 2026

The public, of course, has seen plenty since then. Yet Demie has remained one of the show's most private leads. She rarely discusses her personal life, keeps future projects under wraps and shows a visible discomfort with the assumption that fame is a prize everyone should chase in the same way. Asked about that, she pushed back against the idea that more visibility is always better.

'It's like, did you ever think that I don't want it?' she said, referring to the machinery of celebrity. In her view, 'people really take the authority out of your hands. What happened to my ability to choose?' That question hangs over the current speculation about her career, too. The appetite for definitive answers is understandable, but by her own account, nothing about her next step is confirmed publicly yet, and any claims beyond her on‑record comments should be taken with caution.

For now, the only certainty is that the Euphoria finale marks the end of Maddy Perez, not the end of Demie. What she does next, she is determined to reveal in her own time, and on her own terms.