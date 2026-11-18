Fox News host Brian Kilmeade has launched a scathing attack on Vice President JD Vance, declaring that he 'never should have been vice president' after Vance linked the Republican midterm defeat to the Iran war.

The broadside marks a public clash between a prominent Fox News personality and one of the most senior figures in the Trump administration.

Vance Points to the Iran War

Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in the 3 November midterms and will take over in January. In the aftermath, House Republicans singled out the Iran war as a top target of their anger, Axios reported.

Vance argued that 'any honest conversation' about the defeat had to start with the Iran war, HuffPost reported.

Vance returned to the conflict in an interview with Fox News host Laura Ingraham on Monday. He said the war was not 'a forever war' and that it would 'finally' end at some point.

He also took aim at those pushing for a longer campaign. 'There are going to be people who demand more, who want the war to go on indefinitely,' Vance said.

Those remarks appear to have struck a nerve with Kilmeade, who co-hosts Fox & Friends and also hosts his own radio show and podcast.

Kilmeade: 'Never Should Have Been Vice President'

Kilmeade responded during Tuesday's edition of The Brian Kilmeade Show, which is also distributed as a podcast, Mediaite reported. He played a clip of Vance's interview with Ingraham before tearing into the vice president.

'I had to play this. It is so aggravating,' Kilmeade said, according to HuffPost. 'He never should have been vice president.'

Kilmeade rejected the idea that critics of Vance's position wanted the conflict to drag on. 'There's not one person that I have ever met that wants an endless war,' he said, dismissing the vice president's argument as 'another straw man.'

He then turned to what he saw as Vance's attempt to dictate the terms of the debate. 'Really? So you're telling me how I have to argue something and my beliefs? If I don't argue the way you want me to, it's not worth your time?' he asked.

According to a Grabien transcript, Kilmeade noted that Vance's comments came 'a week or two' after the midterm losses.

A Rift on the Right

Kilmeade is one of the most recognisable faces on Fox News, a network that has long served as a friendly platform for President Donald Trump and his allies.

The exchange points to tensions within the Republican coalition over the Iran war. Vance has framed the conflict as a political liability and suggested that some supporters want it to continue without end. Kilmeade, by contrast, argued that supporting the military campaign did not mean wanting an endless war, accusing Vance of misrepresenting the position of his critics.

Vance is not alone in pointing to the conflict. Trump himself cited the war when asked about the defeat in a post-election 60 Minutes interview. 'They didn't like the war. They didn't like the fact that gasoline went up,' the president said, while insisting: 'I was not on the ballot.'

Polling had pointed to the problem for months. Public support for the war fell over the summer as Trump's approval rating hit a record low, Al Jazeera reported in August.

HuffPost's report did not include a response from Vance to Kilmeade's comments.