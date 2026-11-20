Meghan Markle's sister Samantha has made a public show of support for their father, Thomas Markle Sr., appearing alongside him at a Florida court hearing as he faces child sexual abuse material charges in the United States and the Philippines.

The 61-year-old arrived at the Sam M. Gibbons United States Courthouse in Tampa on Thursday, accompanying her 82-year-old father, who was brought into court in a wheelchair. Samantha was joined by her partner, Mark Phillips, as a judge considered the findings of an independent psychiatric assessment ordered to determine whether Thomas was fit to stand trial.

The hearing came amid mounting legal troubles for the estranged father of the Duchess of Sussex, with his case also drawing renewed attention to the long-running rift within the Markle family.

Thomas Markle Ruled Mentally Competent to Stand Trial

US Magistrate Judge Lindsay Griffin accepted the findings of a court-appointed psychiatrist, who concluded that Thomas had sufficient ability to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings and assist in his own defence.

The evaluation followed concerns raised by the judge about his advanced age, health condition and difficulty recalling information during an earlier court appearance.

The psychiatrist noted possible major neurocognitive disorder but found that Thomas met the legal standard for competency. Neither prosecutors nor his defence team challenged the findings, according to Reuters.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 1 December in Tampa, although the case could move to California if he is indicted there.

Fresh Child Sexual Abuse Material Complaints

Thomas is also facing three criminal complaints filed by Philippine police with prosecutors in Cebu province. The complaints involve two counts of allegedly offering, distributing, selling, exporting or importing child sexual abuse or exploitation material, and one count of possessing such material.

The investigation began after his son, Thomas Markle Jr., reportedly alerted authorities to suspected material found among his father's belongings.

The Philippine police said forensic examinations of electronic devices were continuing, with further evidence potentially supporting additional complaints. The complaints will undergo prosecutorial evaluation before any decision on further proceedings.

Thomas Markle Arrested

Thomas was arrested on 6 November at the Maravida Senior Living facility in Lakeland, Florida, on a federal charge of possessing child sexual abuse material.

He was initially released under home confinement with electronic monitoring. However, his release conditions were revoked after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor, resulting in his return to custody without bond.

According to Reuters, the federal investigation involved materials seized from two storage units in the Los Angeles area. Thomas has denied the allegations, describing them as 'sick lies' in comments previously given to the Daily Mail.

Samantha Markle Previously Defended Her Father

Samantha has previously spoken out in support of Thomas, rejecting the allegations against him and accusing her half-brother of attempting to damage their father's reputation.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, she said there was 'no merit in these disgusting allegations whatsoever' and accused Thomas Jr. of making them up. She also claimed her brother had treated their father as a 'cash cow' and suggested the accusations followed a breakdown in their financial relationship.

Samantha's appearance at the Florida courthouse marks another public show of support as her father faces proceedings on both sides of the world.