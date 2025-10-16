Kevin Federline has issued a harrowing warning about his ex-wife Britney Spears, saying he fears the pop icon could be 'dead without help'. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Federline said he felt compelled to break his silence as a father to their sons, Sean Preston, 20, and Jayden James, 19.

He revealed that he worries one day his children will 'have to deal with the unimaginable' if Spears' behaviour continues unchecked. The pair, who were married from 2004 to 2007, have rarely spoken publicly about one another since their split, with Federline typically avoiding comment on her private life.

He said he included brief details about Spears in his upcoming book but avoided revealing too much for the sake of their family. However, he alleged that the situation is '10 times worse' than anything he mentioned in the memoir. He added that he prays every day that Spears 'gets the help she needs', saying he wants her to live long enough for their sons to have a strong relationship with her.

His remarks come ahead of the release of his memoir You Thought You Knew, set to be published on 21 October 2025.

A Troubled Past and Ongoing Concern

Britney Spears was released from a 13-year conservatorship in 2021, which had been imposed in 2008 amid concerns about her mental health and safety. Since then, the singer's social media activity has sparked renewed concern among fans and those close to her. Sources have claimed that she has refused mental health assistance despite ongoing worries about her wellbeing.

According to The New York Times, Federline writes in his memoir that he believes Spears is 'racing toward something irreversible'. He adds that the situation feels as though 'the clock is ticking' and that 'something bad is going to happen if things don't change'. He even alleges that Spears once watched their sons sleep while holding a knife, though no independent confirmation of this claim has been made.

Disturbing Allegations and a Marriage in Crisis

In one of the book's most controversial revelations, Federline recalls the night before their wedding in 2004. He claims Spears phoned her ex-boyfriend, Justin Timberlake, to ensure their relationship was truly over. He said the call left him shocked and uncertain about going through with the marriage but added that Spears insisted it was simply to 'say her final piece'.

Federline also alleges that Spears cheated on him during a trip to Amsterdam with one of her female dancers. He claims to have seen Spears in a compromising situation, which he describes as one of several moments that made him realise their marriage was deteriorating. Their relationship ended three years later, followed by a prolonged custody and child support arrangement.

Response From Spears' Representatives

Spears' representative has strongly denied Federline's claims, accusing him of attempting to profit from her personal struggles. The statement notes that his book and recent interviews come shortly after the end of his child support payments, which reportedly amounted to £15,700 per month (approximately $20,000). Spears had been paying child support since 2007, with higher payments of around £31,400 per month (approximately $40,000) until her eldest son turned 18 in 2023.

The spokesperson added that Spears remains focused on her children's wellbeing and has already detailed her life experiences in her own memoir The Woman In Me. They described Federline's remarks as sensationalism, aimed at drawing attention to his forthcoming release rather than genuine concern.

A Family Divided

Federline insists that his motivation comes purely from concern for his sons and their mother. He said he has tried to encourage a stronger relationship between Spears and their children but claims they no longer recognise the woman he once married. He added that he hopes Spears finds stability before it is too late, warning that without intervention, tragedy could follow.

As both sides prepare for renewed media attention when the book launches later this month, the situation remains tense. Whether Federline's claims prompt further scrutiny or are dismissed as self-promotion, questions about Spears' safety and wellbeing continue to dominate public discussion.